Below Deck alum Kate Chastain blasts Below Deck Med chief stew Natasha Webb ‘so cringe’

Kate didn’t hold back sharing her thoughts on Natasha. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has dragged Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 chief stew Natasha Webb as the season comes to an end.

Natasha has earned a lot of backlash from viewers over her behavior, especially regarding her treatment of Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder.

Kate has become the latest chief stew in the Below Deck franchise to weigh in on Natasha.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorite Daisy Kelliher called Natasha “hard to watch” last month.

Hannah Ferrier also weighed in on Natasha, admitting she doesn’t watch the show, but from what she’s read and heard on podcasts, Natasha’s not very interesting.

Now, Kate has spoken out about Natasha, and in true fashion, she didn’t hold back.

Kate Chastain blasts Below Deck Med chief stew Natasha Webb

The Below Deck alum stopped by her good friend Brandi Glanville’s podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, for a chat. Kate and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum have become good friends recently.

When the subject of Below Deck came up, Kate was asked various questions about her time on the show and the yachting franchise in general. Kate wasted no time blasting Natasha, admitting she gives off “cruise” vibes, not luxury yacht vibes.

“She’s just not elegant. It’s almost an embarrassment for the yachting industry like girl is giving cruise vibes,” Kate expressed.

The former yachtie went on to call out Natasha’s drink-making skills and need for elaborate cocktails like the Jolly Rancher blue drink that Natasha made at the beginning of the season. Kate referred to it as something people drink on a college spring break.

“I think she’s just really, really awful at her job and in so many ways,” the Bravo personality expressed.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain calls Natasha Webb ‘so cringe’

Kate knows that she isn’t perfect, nor were her actions on the show as she recalled the time she made a rocket ship that purposefully in the same of a penis on a charter guest’s bed on her first season.

However, the former chief stew feels like what she did was elegant and what Natasha has done was not, especially when it came to bringing out a dildo in front of the guests.

“When she brings out that dildo, it’s just tacky and so cringe,” Kate spilled.

As for the rest of the interior crew, Kate is a fan of Natalya Scudder, and while she likes Kyle Viljoen, Kate feels he can be a bit “extra” and “too sassy.”

There’s no question that Natasha Webb hasn’t made the best impression on Below Deck Mediterranean fans. Kate Chastain has become the latest member of the hit Below Deck franchise to express unhappiness with the chief stew.

Below Deck Season 10 premieres on Monday, November 21 at 8/7c on Bravo. Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.