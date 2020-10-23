Below Deck alum Colin Macy-O’Toole weighs in on Season 5, calls show ‘backstabbing not yachting’

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Colin Macy-O’Toole has weighed in on dramatic Season 5. He says the show became about backstabbing, not yachting, after what went down on The Wellington.

Colin knows first-hand what Below Deck Med is supposed to be like since he was on the Bravo show for two seasons. The deckhand became a fan favorite during Seasons 3 and 4.

Since leaving the yachting world behind, Colin has been busy with his podcast Radio Check and keeping fans updated on all things Below Deck. The current season of Below Deck Med has given fans plenty to talk about.

Not a season about yachting

Colin shared on the Hot Takes & Deep Dives podcast that Season 5 did not look like any fun for the crew. He revealed if he had been a deckhand, he doesn’t think it would have been an enjoyable experience.

The deckhand gave the example of how Aesha Scott had a challenging time meshing with the crew, which was filled with dramatics. Colin revealed Season 4 was more about fun and comedy for the Sirocco crew.

Sure the group had issues, but it was nothing like the current season craziness, which Colin declared was not about yachting. The focus was backstabbing and being two-faced. Colin blasted Bravo for changing the core premise of the show.

Colin talks about Hannah Ferrier’s firing

One key storyline for the season was Hannah Ferrier getting fired for having Valium on the yacht. Malia White turned Hannah in after they fought over cabin assignments when Tom Checketts arrived.

“I don’t know what’s edited. I don’t know what’s there. From what I see on the show, I don’t think that’s right,” Colin said. “The fact that Malia did what she did, I don’t think that’s right. I’m friends with Hannah, so I would be like off-camera or whatever and say, ‘Did you register this’ or whatever.”

The deckhand declared Malia shady. It is common knowledge Hannah had anxiety and needs medication. Colin even recalled “popping pills” after hurting his wrist on the show but still doing anchor watch.

Although he is Team Hannah, Colin did acknowledge Captain Sandy Yawn could have lost her license for illegal drugs on the yacht. Colin appreciated the dedication and hard work it took for Captain Sandy to get where she is today.

And while Colin Macy-O’Toole isn’t thrilled with Season 5 of the Bravo show, it was a ratings record-breaker for the network.

The reunion show has been just like the season, drama-filled with the best OMG moments coming in the second part of the virtual chat.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Reunion Part 2 airs on Monday, October 26 at 9/8c on Bravo.