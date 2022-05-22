Bekah Martinez tries to imitate Travis Barker licking Kourtney Kardashian’s face

Bekah Martinez pokes fun at Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Pic credit: ABC

Bekah Martinez was known for two major things during her stint as a contestant on Season 22 of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk, Jr. as the leading man.

She was not only the youngest contestant on the season, but she also had some controversy surrounding herself when the season was filmed and aired. Her family allegedly reported her missing, so when that came out, the former nanny also was in the spotlight for a while.

Now Bekah has two small children, Ruth and Franklin, with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard. The two started dating in February of 2018 and are still going strong.

In fact, Bekah tried to replicate the PDA with Grayston that she saw Travis Barker do with his now-wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

What did Bekah Martinez release on social media?

As Bekah filmed herself doing this action, she captioned the video with a couple of different messages as well.

She first showed Travis with his arms around Kourtney as she drank wine at a celebrity function. Viewers then see Travis get close to Kourtney and do a full-fledge lick of her face, from her eyes to her forehead.

Bekah wrote in that portion of her video, “trying this with my boyfriend (heart emoji).”

She didn’t quite get the same reaction that Kourtney gave Travis. In fact, Grayston looked downright confused and disgusted after Bekah leaned in and licked the side of his face while he did the dishes.

Bekah then captioned that portion of the video by saying, “he splashed me in the face with water.”

On her Instagram post, she wrote, jokingly, “romance isn’t dead!” Too bad Grayston didn’t enjoy it as much as Kourtney did. Fans responded to the video as they cracked up laughing.

What did Bachelor Nation fans say about Bekah licking her boyfriend’s face?

The first two fans who commented thought it was hilarious that Bekah reenacted this PDA session. One wrote, “Crying,” while the other stated, “Lmfao Gray’s face was not pleased in the slightest.”

Others weighed in and laughed just as hard as they exclaimed, “11 times watched hahha I laughed so hard … the music!” Another claimed, “My husband would do the same (laughing/crying emoji).” Yet one other viewer stated, “Hahah also your caption.”

While face-licking might be normal for Travis and Kourtney, it clearly was not normal or okay for Bekah’s boyfriend, Grayston.

