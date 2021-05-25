Bekah Martinez reveals why she doesn’t want to marry her boyfriend and it’s not what you think

Former Bachelor star Bekah Martinez shared she may not marry longtime boyfriend Gray Leonard for this adorable reason. Pic credit: @bekah/Instagram

Former Bachelor star Bekah Martinez has revealed that she does not want to marry her boyfriend of three years, Grayston Leonard.

In fact, it is not for the reason you may think.

The mother of two shared her innermost feelings in a new Instagram upload where she was seen on Gray’s back, with her arms and legs wrapped tightly around him.

“Damn, I love my boyfriend!! (kinda don’t wanna get married just so I can call him my boyfriend forever),” she penned.

The couple lives a happy life just outside of Los Angeles where they are raising kids Ruth and Franklin. Bekah is the primary caretaker of their two children. She also hosts a podcast titled Chatty Broads.

Gray is the owner and operator of a rock-climbing gym, Long Beach Rising, located in Long Beach, California. The business promotes overall fitness and wellness via fitness classes, yoga studios, rock climbing walls, weight lifting, and training equipment​.

Bekah and Gray are happily un-married at the moment

The success of Bekah and Gray’s partnership has to do with their support of one another’s endeavors.

“Gray and I are doing super good and are stronger than ever!!” she said via Us Weekly.

“We’re so supportive of each other’s hustles right now and it’s something I haven’t experienced before with a partner. We are both so busy 24/7 (he’s always working at @long_beach_rising) but he is my happy place,” Bekah remarked.

Bekah shared she may consider an ‘open’ relationship with Gray

In a January Us Weekly story, Bekah shared that while the couple is currently very happy together, she has not ruled out the idea of adding to their relationship as they grow together as a romantic unit.

“We’ve talked before about, like, I want to get married, but like, ‘I don’t know if I want to have sex with you for the rest of my life,’” the former reality star candidly admitted. “And so we’ve talked about that maybe one day we’d have an open relationship.”

“He’s not that jealous,” Bekah shared. “We have two kids together and we live together and love each other.”

The Bachelorette returns to ABC for its newest season beginning June 7 at 8/7c.