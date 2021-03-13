Before the 90 Day’s Ash Naeck posts photo with mystery woman who looks like a lot like Avery

Before the 90 Days star, Ash Naeck, posted a photo on Instagram with a beautiful brunette accompanied with a heartfelt caption.
Ash did not tag the young lady in the picture, but followers were quick to compare her to his ex from the show, Avery Warner.
90 Day fans were half expecting an official breakup between Avery and Ash after their tumultuous run on the show.
Ash confirmed their breakup via Instagram in May of 2020 and they have both been thriving apart from each other since.
The photo got a lot of attention
Fellow 90 Day participants, Tom Brooks and Kenny Niedermeier, gave their support for Ash’s new relationship.
Tom commented, “Big Improvement [heart emojis],” which other commenters liked and agreed with.
Kenny exclaimed, “Love love love it! You deserve happiness!! So happy for u my friend… love is love, love wins [heart emojis].”
Ash replied with a thank you and called Kenny gorgeous. Both comments received more than fifteen likes.
Mentions of this woman’s likeness to Avery were all over the comments section. One follower wrote that the girl in the photo looked like Avery’s twin.
Ash replied to the fan comments by saying, “The good twin maybe [laughing/crying face emoji.]”
The stream of positive comments highlighted the fact that Ash definitely has a type and that he makes a good looking couple with this new mystery woman.
Fans seemed happy to write that Ash finally looks at peace next to the “less aggressive and calmer” version of Avery.
More about the photo
Ash talked about the importance of kindness in any relationship. He said, “Ever had a friend of yours piss you off so much that the last thing on your mind was to respond to them in kindness or even better your partner did something you absolutely hated and you had to find the will power to keep calm and respond in kindness.”
He admitted he is guilty of not reacting to people or situations in a compassionate and patient manner and that he is trying to be more self-aware.
Ash went on to make the final point that the way you choose to act is under your control.
The woman in the photo may still be a mystery, but if he is hinting at the beginning of a new relationship, followers can expect to see more of her.
Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus from TLC.
- Before the 90 Day’s Ash Naeck posts photo with mystery woman who looks like a lot like Avery - 13th March 2021
- 90 Day fans are still not over Dean Hashim’s inappropriate comments about Tim and Hazel - 12th March 2021
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 6 premiere date, cast and storylines revealed — Watch the supertease - 12th March 2021