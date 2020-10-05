Becca Kufrin celebrates single life by analyzing Clare’s suitors a month after split from Garrett

The former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin is single. She announced her split from Garrett Yrigoyen last month after dodging the question for weeks.

Even though she announced the news in early September, the two appear to have broken up weeks before she finally admitted what The Bachelorette fans were saying.

She recently revealed that a lot of things contributed to the decision, not just his recent views on the Black Lives Matter movement and everything that was going on in the country.

And what better way to move on from a relationship than to analyze the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

That’s exactly what Becca did with another Bachelorette lead, Rachel Lindsay.

Becca Kufrin analyzes Clare Crawley’s suitors

This week, Becca and Rachel decided to look ahead to Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, which is set to premiere next Tuesday.

Becca analyzed some of Clare’s suitors for the upcoming season of the show and it appears she was digging what she saw. She reminded everyone that she was indeed single and open to whoever would come her way.

“Part of me is a little excited now that I’m, like, you know, newly single to see what fellas might come my way!” Becca revealed to her co-host on their “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

While she didn’t say she was ready to date again, it appears she would be ready to explore a possible new connection, even though her engagement with Garrett just ended.

When Becca spoke out about the split from Garrett on September 10, she revealed she was doing surprisingly well. In an interesting move, Becca packed up and moved to Los Angeles as she moved on from Garrett.

Becca Kufrin has moved on from Garrett

Even though it has been about a month since she confirmed her split from Garrett, Becca is making some big moves in moving on from her relationship.

She’s slowly making her way into the Bachelorette world again, as she visited Clare’s set during filming.

Becca was recently spotted in Los Angeles with Chris Harrison, Kaitlyn Bristowe and others who were out celebrating Kaitlyn’s spot on Dancing With the Stars.

They were all slammed by fans for being inconsiderate since none of them were wearing masks in the photo, and they were all standing super close to one another.

Becca never responded to the criticism. Instead, she continues to do her podcast with Rachel, the woman who pushed for Becca to dump Garrett over his Black Lives Matter views.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, on 8/7c on ABC.