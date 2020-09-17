Bachelorette stars Kaitlyn Bristowe, Becca Kufrin, Chris Harrison and more slammed over irresponsible photo

Former Bachelorette stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Becca Kufrin got together with Chris Harrison and a few others from Bachelor Nation this week.

It appears they were celebrating Kaitlyn’s run on Dancing With The Stars, as Jason Tartick was there as well.

And while fans usually love a good group photo from Bachelor Nation, it appears that some of them were not happy with one particular photo that was shared online.

In the photo, eight Bachelor Nation members were crammed together into one photo ignoring social distancing guidelines.

The Bachelorette stars slammed over irresponsible photo

The photo was edited by Bachelor fans to make it worse than it originally was, but the original revealed that some of these stars were not taking precautions to stay safe during COVID-19.

Some of the stars are leaning on each other, smiling, and not wearing masks.

“Like at least wear a damn mask as you should….” the Instagram account @bachelorteadaily wrote on the photo, which was originally shared by @datecardpod.

In the original caption, it was written that the pros from Dancing With The Stars had to quarantine away from their families and children.

The caption continues, pointing out that the Bachelor stars seemingly don’t care about that. They aren’t showing concern for each other or protecting each other by wearing masks.

Instead, they are smiling and enjoying each other’s company, as if nothing was going on with the pandemic.

The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe is on Dancing With The Stars

These days, Kaitlyn is competing on Dancing With The Stars, which means she’s in Los Angeles. She spends most of her time in Nashville, Tennessee, where she lives with her boyfriend Jason Tartick. They were both in the photo.

Kaitlyn has revealed that she has already cried over the harsh comments she’s received about her looks as she entered the dance competition.

Now, she could face even more criticism over not wearing a mask in this photo. While she may have been in quarantine with Jason, she hasn’t quarantined for 14 days with Becca, Chris, and the others in the photos.

Becca Kufrin was also in the photo, even though she’s not on Dancing With The Stars. She’s been in the news lately over her decision to end her relationship with her final Bachelorette pick. She has moved to Los Angeles after announcing her split from Garrett Yrigoyen.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.