Becca Kufrin says she’s doing surprisingly well after splitting from Garrett and moving to Los Angeles

Becca Kufrin is speaking out after announcing that she and Garrett Yrigoyen have ended their relationship.

For weeks, fans speculated that the two of them had split up because of differing views on the Black Lives Matter movement.

While Becca was fully supportive of the movement and her podcast co-host Rachel Lindsay, who was also an outspoken BLM supporter, Garrett stood with police officers.

Becca has since revealed that she’s doing okay since sharing that she had indeed split from Garrett and had moved on.

Becca Kufrin says she’s doing surprisingly well after her split

This week, Becca jumped on Instagram to answer some questions.

While some of the questions were about fashion and her new home in Los Angeles, California, one person asked her how she was really doing after her split from Garrett.

“I’m doing surprisingly well,” Becca revealed on Instagram Stories. “Life always has its ups and downs.”

She then gushed about how much she loved living in Los Angeles, despite the heatwave this past weekend.

Becca confirmed that she and Garrett had split earlier this month.

In her breakup announcement on her podcast, she also revealed that there was much more to her split than just an Instagram post.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” Becca announced on her podcast, The Bachelor Happy Hour, earlier this month.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it.”

However, Becca never divulged details as to what could be the reasons why they didn’t work out.

Becca Kufrin was hesitant to share the news at first

Even though fans had guessed that Becca and Garrett had split, she never confirmed anything until the podcast.

Although she shared photos of herself without her engagement ring, documented her move to a new home, and corrected reports about the split, she waited quite a while before officially confirming the split.

After she did share the news, fans reached out to her saying they were proud of her for standing her ground.

Some fans also reached out to Garrett, saying he was better off without Becca. He hasn’t issued a statement about the split. Instead, he’s been spending time with his family.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.