Becca Kufrin confirms she and Garrett Yrigoyen have split, says there’s much more to their breakup

Becca Kufrin has finally confirmed her relationship status with Garrett Yrigoyen. She is currently single and has broken up with Garrett, the man she got engaged to on The Bachelorette.

For weeks, Becca has dodged questions about her relationship. Rumors began swirling about the couple when Rachel Lindsay pointed out problems with Garrett’s viewpoints regarding Black Lives Matter.

When the Black Lives Matter movement came back into focus after the killing of George Floyd, Garrett took the side of police officers.

Rachel wasn’t happy with his decision, and Becca openly disagreed with her fiancé on the issue.

Becca Kufrin confirms she’s single

Now, on her podcast, Becca opened up in her own words about her split with Garrett.

She held back tears on The Happy Hour podcast as she confirmed the news.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” Becca explained.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

She didn’t go into detail what more there is to the split, but she added that she has finally come to terms with the end of the engagement. She also said that she was grateful for the years they had together.

“Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together,” she added. “I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.”

Soon after, Becca followed up her announcement by sharing the breakup news on Instagram.

Garrett didn’t speak out about the confirmation of the split. He hasn’t addressed his relationship at all, despite still being active on social media.

Becca Kufrin was already hinting of a split prior to confirming the news

While Garrett was spending time in Nevada with his friends, Becca was trying to piece together her life back home. She went to live with her mother for a while as they worked out the details.

She recently posted a photo of herself eating pizza, and fans quickly noticed that she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring in the picture. Even though her photo was plastered with questions about her relationship, Becca didn’t set the record straight.

While still keeping quiet about her relationship, Becca moved into a new house. She shared videos and photos of her unpacking boxes, but never confirmed that she had moved.

Now that she has confirmed the news, everything she has posted over the past couple of weeks makes sense.

