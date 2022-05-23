Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs find a chicken laying an egg in their jeep

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs have surprise visitor in their jeep. Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs have had lots of exciting ventures since becoming a couple on Bachelor in Paradise.

Their latest outing featured a special guest as they revealed a chicken snuck into their jeep.

Becca and Thomas documented their bewildered reaction to the animal and the ‘lucky’ gift that the chicken left behind.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs discover a chicken and ‘lucky egg’ in their car

Becca Kufrin took to her Instagram stories to share a video of a chicken inside of their car.

In the video, Becca films the chicken flying from the driver’s seat to the backseat as she questions how this happened. Becca also wrote over the photo, “How TF does this happen?”

Eventually, the chicken found its way out of the car as Becca filmed it scurrying across the parking lot. Becca wrote a joke over the clip, asking, “What came first the chicken or the jeep?”

In an even more surprising turn of events, Becca and Thomas found a single egg on the car floor.

Becca wrote, “It even laid an egg,” with a laughing emoji. The former Bachelorette added, “You can’t make this s**t up. Can someone confirm if we can eat this?”

Thomas picked up the egg and appeared quite tickled by the whole ordeal as he deemed the egg to be ‘lucky.’

Becca then made a poll as she smiled with the egg. She asked her followers to vote on whether she and Thomas should save the egg for good luck or eat and ingest ‘the luck.’

Thomas Jacobs shaves his head

Thomas switched up his look by changing his hair recently.

The Bachelorette Season 17 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star decided to chop off his lush locks for a shorter style.

Thomas joked that Becca might not be the biggest fan of his change in hair as he shared that she started to tell him how good he looks in hats right after he cut down his hair.

However, fans loved Thomas’ new hairstyle and felt it flattered the tall Bachelor Nation star.

As of now, Thomas and Becca appear to be still going strong in their relationship since falling for one another on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Time will tell what exciting things they come across on their next excursion.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.