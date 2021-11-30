Becca Kufrin took Thomas Jacobs home to meet her parents for Thanksgiving and it went great

Bachelor in Paradise star Becca Kufrin brought Thomas Jacobs home for Thanksgiving. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise stars Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are continuing to thrive off of the island.

While Becca dumped Thomas just ahead of the finale, they reconnected after filming wrapped and are now doing better than ever.

They recently took the next step in their relationship. Becca brought Thomas home to meet her family for Thanksgiving.

Thomas Jacobs had a successful hometown date

They spent Thanksgiving weekend in Becca’s hometown in Minnesota. Both Becca and Thomas used their sense of humor to reveal the news.

Becca posted a picture of Thomas hugging her from behind as she opened up a bottle of wine.

She jokingly captioned the Thanksgiving post, “Thankful for you, @thomasajacobs unless you snore in my face again.”

Thomas cleverly compared visiting Becca’s hometown and family to the hometown dates on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

He commented, “Hometowns are going great, I got a girl to like me! YES!!!!!!!”

Becca Kufrin calls this Thanksgiving ‘one of the best yet’

Becca uploaded another post in honor of her Thanksgiving trip home. This post has a noticeably more heartfelt message.

She posted a series of pictures from her time in Minnesota, including her and Thomas exploring the city, fun moments with family members, and fun moments featuring both Thomas and her family members.

She expressed how much she enjoyed Thanksgiving this year and why it was so meaningful for her.

“This past week was one of the best yet and my heart is so full,” she wrote in the caption. “Not only was I able to spend Thanksgiving with my family (last year was a bust, thanks Covid) but I was able to bring @thomasajacobs home to meet the most important people in my life and show him all of the special Minnesotan places that made me who I am today.”

She concluded, “Thank you Tommy, for soaking it all in and appreciating the little things. Next time we will get you some snow.”

Thomas had an equally adorable response to the heartfelt post, writing, “Thankful for you little mouse, love this life with you 😘💜”

Other Bachelor in Paradise stars took to the post to swoon over the precious couple.

“Awwww such a fun time!” Kendall Long wrote along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Additionally, Chelsea Vaughn left three heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

It’s clear that Bachelor Nation, stars and fans alike, are as head-over-heals with Thomas and Becca’s relationship as they are with each other.

