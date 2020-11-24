Basketball Wives alum Tami Roman shares her opinion on RHOP newbie Wendy Osefo, says ‘ I like her, but not for this group’

If it’s one thing we know about Basketball Wives OG, Tami Roman, it is that she speaks her mind.

And, she’s doing just that regarding new The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member, Wendy Osefo.

It seems the outspoken reality TV personality is not the biggest fan of Wendy being on the show.

Tami noted that she actually likes the RHOP newbie, with her four degrees and all, but not for RHOP!

Lately, the latest RHOP addition has been getting a lot of heat on social media for her outspoken attitude.

The political commentator has been getting some backlash for constantly talking about her four degrees on the show.

Now, Tami is dishing on whether she deems Osefo as a good fit for the show!

Tami Roman talks RHOP

A question was shared by IG user @theneighbourhoodtalk asking a question about Wendy.

It reads, “Raise your hand if you think this should be Wendy’s first and final season.”

There were lots of comments in favor of keeping the Nigerian beauty, and there were also some viewers who agreed with the post.

However, it was one reality star’s comment that caught our attention, Basketball Wives alum, Tami Roman.

She also shared her opinion about the mom-of-three noting, “I like her, but not for this group.”

Is Wendy ‘too aggressive?’

Blogger, DJ Richie Skye was the one who pointed out the eye-raising comment made by Tami Roman on Instagram.

And, he also shared his two cents on Wendy’s presence on The Real Housewives of Potomac, seemingly agreeing with Tami Roman.

While discussing the comment on his YouTube channel Reality Talk, he declared, “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out why people don’t necessarily vibe with her [Wendy].”

He explained, “Some people feel like she is a little bit too aggressive for the situations that she inserts herself in. And for some people, they just feel like she’s just inserting herself in situations that have nothing to do with her.”

The YouTuber also addressed the issue of Wendy talking about her four degrees.

“I’m not mad at the fact that she has her four degrees and she talks about it, cause for some people thats a funny thing… and it’s memorable. But there’s something to be said for inserting yourself into drama.”

Do you think Wendy Osefo is a good fit for RHOP, or do you agree with Tami Roman?

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.