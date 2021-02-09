Band on The Bachelor tonight: Who is Temecula Road?

Matt James and Pieper had a date on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

During tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, Matt James went on a date with Pieper, and the two were treated to a private concert.

The private concert was a surprise from Matt to Pieper and the two were slow dancing throughout the performance.

And while Matt appeared to be lost in Pieper, Bachelor viewers clearly wanted more information about the band.

Who was the band who performed on The Bachelor?

The band is Temecula Road and consists of a sibling duo and a friend – clearly a power trio who can knock it out of the park.

The band posted on social media as they were about to perform, showing a photo of the three of them with Matt James and Pieper.

The band consists of sisters Maddie, 20, and Emma, 21 – and Dawson Anderson, 21.

They are all from California and they were signed to Disney Music Group’s Buena Vista Records in 2017. They are currently signed to Warner Music Nashville.

They are due to release music in 2021, something they are clearly excited about. They are very happy to have been featured on The Bachelor, and they even shared the news on their Instagram account.

The band is already boasting over 160,000 followers on Instagram.

Temecula Road performed at Stage Coach

According to the band’s own website, the band is known for its three-part harmony and signature mandolin. They also performed at the Stagecoach Festival in their home state of California and at the C2C: Country to Country Festival in London.

Interestingly, Stage Coach has played a role in Bachelor Nation, as Blake Horstmann slept with several Bachelor women at Stage Coach – just months before he had to face them all on Bachelor In Paradise.

Meanwhile, Temecula Road continued to build their music career. They received a standing ovation at their Grand Old Opry debut in November 2019, just months before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. They returned to the stage in February 2020.

You can listen to the song they played on The Bachelor here. It’s called Everything I Love.

Even though Temecula Road had a romantic concert, Pieper won’t make it to the finale. It’s believed that Rachael will win The Bachelor and that she and Matt have been sending each other messages via social media. We don’t yet know when Pieper will be eliminated.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.