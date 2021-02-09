Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Band on The Bachelor tonight: Who is Temecula Road?


Matt James
Matt James and Pieper had a date on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

During tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, Matt James went on a date with Pieper, and the two were treated to a private concert.

The private concert was a surprise from Matt to Pieper and the two were slow dancing throughout the performance.

And while Matt appeared to be lost in Pieper, Bachelor viewers clearly wanted more information about the band.

Who was the band who performed on The Bachelor?

monsterscriticsreality

102 74

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

(SPOILER!) 🙈🙉 Matt James is supposedly not an engagement man? 💍 Is #TheBachelor star still ...

View

Feb 4

2 0
Open
(SPOILER!) 🙈🙉 Matt James is supposedly not an engagement man? 💍 Is #TheBachelor star still with his final pick? What we know at link in the bio!⁠ 🌹 (📸 Pic credit: ABC)⁠ ------------⁠ #Bachelor #MattJames #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers

(SPOILER!) 🙈🙉 Matt James is supposedly not an engagement man? 💍 Is #TheBachelor star still with his final pick? What we know at link in the bio!⁠ 🌹
(📸 Pic credit: ABC)⁠
------------⁠
#Bachelor #MattJames #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers ...

2 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Wonder who Reality Steve's sources are? 🤔 Find out why it seems that #Bachelor contestants ...

View

Feb 2

3 0
Open
Wonder who Reality Steve's sources are? 🤔 Find out why it seems that #Bachelor contestants might be the ones leaking info to him at the link in the bio.⁠ 🌹 (📸 Pic credit: ABC)⁠ ------------------⁠ #BachelorNation #TheBachelor #Bachelorspoilers #ABCTheBachelor #realitytv #BIP #TheBachelorette #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #thebacehlorabctv #thebacheloretteabc #thebachelorinparadise #thebachelorspoilers #thebachelorabc

Wonder who Reality Steve's sources are? 🤔 Find out why it seems that #Bachelor contestants might be the ones leaking info to him at the link in the bio.⁠ 🌹
(📸 Pic credit: ABC)⁠
------------------⁠
#BachelorNation #TheBachelor #Bachelorspoilers #ABCTheBachelor #realitytv #BIP #TheBachelorette #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #thebacehlorabctv #thebacheloretteabc #thebachelorinparadise #thebachelorspoilers #thebachelorabc ...

3 0

monsterscriticsreality

Cleaning house and taking names. That’s our #Bachelor Matt James for ya. Our 🍷 recap of Ep. 5 ...

View

Feb 2

1 0
Open
Cleaning house and taking names. That’s our #Bachelor Matt James for ya. Our 🍷 recap of Ep. 5 is up at link in bio! (📸 Pic credit: ABC) —————————- #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #bachelorecap

Cleaning house and taking names. That’s our #Bachelor Matt James for ya. Our 🍷 recap of Ep. 5 is up at link in bio!
(📸 Pic credit: ABC)
—————————-
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #bachelorecap ...

1 0

The band is Temecula Road and consists of a sibling duo and a friend – clearly a power trio who can knock it out of the park.

Temecula Road played on a date on The Bachelor

The band posted on social media as they were about to perform, showing a photo of the three of them with Matt James and Pieper.

The band consists of sisters Maddie, 20, and Emma, 21 – and Dawson Anderson, 21.

They are all from California and they were signed to Disney Music Group’s Buena Vista Records in 2017. They are currently signed to Warner Music Nashville.

They are due to release music in 2021, something they are clearly excited about. They are very happy to have been featured on The Bachelor, and they even shared the news on their Instagram account.

The band is already boasting over 160,000 followers on Instagram.

Temecula Road performed at Stage Coach

According to the band’s own website, the band is known for its three-part harmony and signature mandolin. They also performed at the Stagecoach Festival in their home state of California and at the C2C: Country to Country Festival in London.

Interestingly, Stage Coach has played a role in Bachelor Nation, as Blake Horstmann slept with several Bachelor women at Stage Coach – just months before he had to face them all on Bachelor In Paradise.

Meanwhile, Temecula Road continued to build their music career. They received a standing ovation at their Grand Old Opry debut in November 2019, just months before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. They returned to the stage in February 2020.

You can listen to the song they played on The Bachelor here. It’s called Everything I Love.

Even though Temecula Road had a romantic concert, Pieper won’t make it to the finale. It’s believed that Rachael will win The Bachelor and that she and Matt have been sending each other messages via social media. We don’t yet know when Pieper will be eliminated.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Mary Jane
Latest posts by Mary Jane (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x