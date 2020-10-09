Bachelorette star Hannah Brown shows off her new Los Angeles apartment makeover

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown revealed she is moving on with her life after the show.

Despite trying to get a romantic connection from her season of The Bachelorette, Hannah walked away from the show as a single woman.

She got engaged to Jed Wyatt, but she quickly learned that he was hiding a big secret about another woman in his hometown.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

On After The Final Rose, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date, and she hoped they could make it work.

While he agreed to a drink, he later was spotted with Gigi Hadid. Hannah packed her bags and decided to move to Los Angeles for the next chapter of her life.

Hannah Brown shares her apartment makeover on YouTube

She was living in California when her brother overdosed, and quarantine began. However, now, she’s back in California, and she admitted to her fans on her YouTube channel that she’s been living in a disaster.

“This mess … seriously not cute!” Hannah said in the video.

Read More The Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson opens up about past sexual assault

“Y’all, I live in disaster. Truly disaster. Today, we have the Home Sort with me, and they’re going to make my life a whole lot more organized and just better all around. I’m so excited.”

As Hannah is showing off her space, she admits her anxiety is high.

She brought in The Home Sort to help her organize her apartment. They cleaned out her closet, her bedroom, and parts of her kitchen. And she was surprised when she saw the final result.

“It looks so pretty,” Hannah revealed, adding, “It’s going to change the way I live. So, it does change your life.”

Hannah Brown has also opened up about her relationship with Tyler

A couple of weeks ago, Hannah announced she was launching her own YouTube channel. Here, she’s been sharing her life with her fans, sharing information about dating, religion, and more.

And this week, she opened up about Tyler Cameron, as he was in California to visit her. They decided to address what was going on between them.

In the video, Hannah and Tyler revealed that nothing happened between them during the quarantine.

Fans had hoped that they would get together during quarantine, but they revealed they had shared a bed and never even kissed in the video.

At times, they had been so mad at each other that they needed time away from one another. Hannah even moved out for a bit.

After her video with Tyler went live on YouTube, she posted on Instagram, reflecting on her complicated relationships. She didn’t reference Tyler, as they continue to work on their friendship.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.