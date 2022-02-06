Bachelorette seasons collide as season finalists Nayte Olukoya and Blake Moynes lead a surprise boy’s outing

Two Bachelorette seasons collide in fan-favorite boy’s outing. Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Five Bachelorette boys treated fans to the crossover episode they didn’t know they needed.

Nayte Olukoya, Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo, Rodney Mathews, and Andrew Spencer spent the weekend posting group photos and videos from an outing in California.

Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s contestants reunite in a surprising group trip

Five of Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s former contestants reunited in Los Angeles over the weekend and, even better, documented the whole thing.

The group posted everything from laidback shots of their time eating to a game of limbo that had them all dancing in front of a crowd.

Fans are used to seeing the ‘RodNayte’ bromance, as well as roommates Greg and Andrew hanging out. However, this is the first time the whole gang has been together.

Nayte and Blake, both finalists for their respective seasons, seemed to be getting along well.

“My mom would be so mad if I didn’t take this picture,” Nayte captioned a photo of the two. “Love this guy.”

He also joked around on another video posted to his story of Blake’s hand on his leg.

“Should Michelle be worried?” He captioned the clip.

His fiancée didn’t appear too concerned, however, commenting on Nayte’s Instagram, “The one on the left in the all jean fit who always seems to be throwing up peace signs…anyone know if he’s single?”

“not even the slightest bit,” Nayte teased back.

Competitors Greg Grippo and Blake Moynes shocked fans by hanging out

Fans were thrilled by the group, but also appeared taken aback by Blake and Greg spending time together after the chaotic ending of Katie’s season of The Bachelorette.

“Blake and Greg hanging out was not on my 2022 bingo card,” one popular comment read.

The five have had their fair share of drama in their time on the show, but little compares to the tension between Greg and Katie and Blake’s relationship that ended in his controversial self-elimination.

The group appeared to have put the past behind them, however, and were all relaxed and smiling in their Instagram stories and posts. Andrew even posted a photo of the three of them arm-in-arm to his Instagram.

Michelle Young supports Nayte Olukoya’s friendships with her final men

Although Blake and Katie have since gone their separate ways, Nayte and Michelle have been going strong and even meeting each other’s families.

Nayte also appears to be maintaining close friendships with the boys from his season. Michelle has revealed she’s fully on board with the situation and doesn’t feel weird about her or her fiancé hanging out with her final men at all.

It seems that applies to Katie Thurston’s contestants as well, although we will have to wait and see if the group continues to reunite in the future.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.