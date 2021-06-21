Bachelorette producer calls upcoming episode ‘most heart-wrenching EVER’

Bachelorette producers and lead Katie Thurston warn that this will be one of the most “heart-wrenching” episodes of all time. Pic credit: ABC

Grab some tissues, Bachelor Nation! The Bachelorette has presented plenty of emotional moments to its viewers over the years. Still, tonight’s episode of Katie Thurston’s episode of The Bachelorette will be reportedly so intense that one of the show’s producers had to put out a disclaimer.

Bachelorette producer Mike Fleiss took to Twitter to reveal that this episode will be the “most heart-wrenching” episode of all time.

Mike tweeted, “Major announcement!!!! Tonite’s episode of #TheBachelorette is the most heart-wrenching EVER! We dare you not to cry…”

Additionally, Bachelorette producer Rob Mills also warned Bachelor Nation about the emotionally-charged episode to come.

“I hope everyone is ready to FEEL on #TheBachelorette tonight,” Rob tweeted.

While it isn’t uncommon for the franchise to tease that each season was the most dramatic yet, usually initiated by former host Chris Harrison, it is unusual for the producers to speak out so candidly on the drama.

Perhaps they’re just filling in for Chris, or tonight’s episode really does tug at the heartstrings in a way that the franchise never has before.

Katie Thurston gives trigger warning ahead of upcoming Bachelorette episode

Katie also warned viewers ahead of the upcoming Bachelorette episode. While the producers have given plenty of insight, Katie was there first-hand for these emotional moments.

She uploaded a trailer for the upcoming episode on her Instagram story on Sunday.

She also wrote, “Real conversations happen in tomorrow’s episode. I encourage you to watch with loved ones as various topics may be triggering for some.”

Which moment during The Bachelorette will have viewers holding back tears?

Now that Bachelorette producers, and even Katie herself, have teased an emotional episode, viewers wonder which moment will have them in tears.

The video Katie uploaded along with her trigger warning is from the group date featuring Nick Viall.

Katie’s contestants enter a dark room with a spotlight on a circle of chairs.

Former Bachelorette contestant and Bachelor lead Nick Viall is there and tells the men that he wants to hold them “accountable.”

Nick hints that he has some dirt on the men that range from ghosting women to cheating to wanting to be there to become the next Bachelor.

Fan-favorite Connor B. reveals that he will be honest about his past even though he isn’t proud of it and reveals that he’s sharing a story in which he’s “the bad guy.”

Additionally, this session seemingly prompts allegations that Thomas is there for the wrong reasons.

However, it is likely one man, perhaps Connor B., will share an emotional story unlike any other from the franchise.

Viewers will have to tune in to find out, and don’t forget those tissues!

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.