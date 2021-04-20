Bachelorette Katie Thurston and her suitors have lots to look forward to at luxe resort

Katie Thurston will have her choice of men and activities to enjoy at a luxe New Mexico resort. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette Katie Thurston and her potential suitors will have a lot to look forward to during their stay at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

The gorgeous resort is located on 550 acres of the Native American Santa Ana Pueblo between the Sandia Mountains and the Rio Grande River.

As Katie gets to know the men, the show will utilize the resort’s grounds, which is being managed as a COVID-free bubble throughout production. Therefore only resort workers, show staff, cast, and hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams are in the area.

Regular testing and keeping the area free from outsiders should result in an enjoyable experience for Katie and her men.

The Bachelorette star will have her pick of outdoor bonding activities where she can get to know her men on a different level.

The stunning resort has trails where the beautiful brunette can partner up with a suitor or two and take a ride on a rescue horse. There are also Yoga & Horse Experiences and a weekly Thursday night rodeo during the summer months.

What are the other activities Katie may find herself enjoying?

There are bikes available for rent and Jeep tours of the area, and even hot air ballooning for outsiders beginning May 2. Bachelorette fans could take this as a tip that at that time, production on the newest season of the series will have ceased.

Katie can also pick from her choice of jogging while learning more about her men on lots of gorgeous trails that dot the area as well as getting down and dirty with the beau of her choice while fly fishing.

There are other cultural centers just outside of the resort area but in order to keep everyone safe and protected while filming, it is likely the group will remain on-site.

Besides all the outdoor fun, there will be plenty of times to dress-up for the show’s iconic rose ceremonies and cocktail parties.

Details regarding Katie’s first episode have been revealed

The first episode of Katie’s season is already being teased on Google.

A synopsis reads that the show will return for its 17th season. It claimed that Katie had women cheering from their living rooms as she repeatedly stood up against bullying and negativity during her season as a competitor on The Bachelor as she vied for Matt James’ heart.

It said that Katie has a humorous outlook on life and is a witty storyteller who wants a man that will laugh along with her.

The Bachelorette returns on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.