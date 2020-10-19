Bachelorette Hannah Brown leaves note for man she saw on the street and documents everything

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is single and ready to mingle.

Even though she was recently spotted with Tyler Cameron and had Bachelor Nation in an uproar after they confirmed they were friends, she’s ready to explore something new with someone who is not in Bachelor Nation.

And Hannah teaches everyone that it’s totally fine to hit on people on the street if you see them.

That’s exactly what happened this weekend, as Hannah saw a man she thought was beautiful and decided to pursue him.

She documented the whole thing on Instagram.

Hannah Brown tries to flirt with a man she saw on the street

She was walking with a friend in what appeared to be Los Angeles when she claims she saw a fine specimen.

Her friend decided Hannah should pursue him.

She decided to write him a note and leave it on what they thought was his car.

The note read, “We smiled at each other on the sidewalk. I was wearing a pink dress. Call me sometime.”

Hannah’s hand is covering her phone number as she shared the note on Instagram.

She then put the note on his windshield and walked away. And that was supposed to be the end of the story.

But then he came back out and saw the note on his car. He was reading the note, and Hannah was freaking out about it.

She revealed he better call her, and she couldn’t look at him reading the note.

Hannah Brown appears to have closed the door on Tyler Cameron

This Instagram Story definitely proves that Hannah is ready to move on from her Bachelorette days.

Hannah and Tyler appear to have closed the door on a romance even though fans had hoped that they would work out.

They were spotted together having lunch at a California restaurant earlier this month, but they later confirmed that they were just friends.

Hannah and Tyler shared details of their friendship, revealing absolutely nothing happened between them during the quarantine. In fact, while living together at Tyler’s house in Jupiter, Florida, they had days where they couldn’t even talk to one another.

This news came as a big surprise to fans, who thought they were spending time rekindling their romance from The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.