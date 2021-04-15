Bachelor Nation wants gay The Bachelor starring Colton Underwood

Bachelor fans are interested in seeing a gay Bachelor as a lead of the series since Colton Underwood came out. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation wants a gay version of The Bachelor starring Colton Underwood,

After Colton revealed during an interview with Good Morning America that he had finally found peace about his sexuality, fans began to clamor for a new version of the ABC dating series where the handsome former NFL star would have the chance to find love as a gay man.

Colton addressed his sexuality in a sit down with ABC journalist Robin Roberts.

“This year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look at themselves in the year and figure out who they are,” he said.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay,” he explained.

“I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. … I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me,” Colton shared.

Will Colton get a second chance at love on a reimagined Bachelor?

Fans believe that allowing a gay man to look for love on a reimagined version of The Bachelor would continue to move the franchise forward and prove they are inclusive of everyone looking for love regardless of their sexuality.

Many took to Twitter to share their feelings that Colton should be the first gay bachelor lead.

“Ok, let’s see a gay Bachelor season,” penned one fan.

A twitter user is all for a gay bachelor season. Pic credit: Twitter

Several other fans chimed in regarding the franchise moving forward in a new direction.

“So now, obviously, do a long overdue gay Bachelor season,” wrote a second Twitter user.

“The ratings would be through the roof,” said a third viewer.

Twitter fans appeared to be in favor of the franchise broadening its romantic horizons. Pic credit: Twitter

“Seems obvious…now,” stated a fourth fan.

The franchise has had one same-sex couple thus far

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty were the first same-sex couple in The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: ABC

During the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise, contestant Demi Burnett shared her coming-out story to former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown. Demi and Hannah both competed during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

“I have been kind of seeing someone. Of course — plot twist — it happens to be a woman,” Demi said to Hannah wrote The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s not something that I need to label, so I feel like I don’t have to proclaim that I am gay, I am straight, I am bisexual, I am this. I just like who I like. It doesn’t matter who or what you are, it’s the person.”

At the close of the season, Demi put a ring on Kristian Haggerty’s finger. The duo announced their split in October 2019.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.