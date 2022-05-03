Bachelor Nation stars rock short shorts and cowboy boots at Stagecoach

Bachelor Nation stars show up and show out at Stagecoach. Pic credit: ABC

Stagecoach 2022 brought out loads of Bachelor Nation stars.

The Bachelor franchise members had a blast at the country music festival as they linked up with one another and shared videos and photos from their experience.

The Bachelor Nation stars also showed off their Stagecoach festival fits, with shorts, cowboy boots, and cowboy hats as the most popular trend.

Bachelor Nation stars flaunt their physique in daisy dukes and boots

The Bachelorette Season 17 lead Katie Thurston took to Instagram to show off her legs in her Stagecoach ensembles.

Capturing the festival’s theme, Katie wore a tan cowboy hat, a lace top in dusty rose, and a pair of light blue short shorts. Katie completed the look with a classic set of white cowboy boots with brown soles.

Katie captioned the post, “Day 2 at [Stagecoach] My happy face because [John Hersey] decided to join us!”

Katie wore a show-stopping outfit on Day 1 of Stagecoach. The former Bachelorette rocked a sparkling black ensemble and black cowboy boots. She topped the look with a black hat, jewelry, and sunglasses.

Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and Bachelor Nation’s Becca Tilley were often spotted together at Stagecoach in similar outfits, including short shorts, fringed jackets, cowboy boots, and bandanas.

The Bachelor Season 26’s early pot-stirrer, Cassidy Timbrooks, showed up to Stagecoach in her bohemian-western fit that included a flowery white top, tan hat, and short denim shorts.

Sally Carson, who briefly appeared on The Bachelor Season 26 before self-eliminating prior to opening night, was also in attendance at Stagecoach.

Sally shared a slow-motion video of herself walking at the festival in a white crop top, short denim shoes, and knee-high white cowboy boots.

Keeping with the trend, The Bachelor Season 26 star Hunter Haag wore a white lace crop top with denim shorts and long white cowboy boots.

The Bachelor Season 26 star Kira Mengistu flaunted her physique in a pair of daisy dukes and a pink and white checkered crop top that bared her chest. Kira completed the look with a white cowboy hat.

The Bachelorette superstar Hannah Brown, aka Alabama Hannah, showed up at Stagecoach in a vibrant red top, cowboy hat, cowboy boots, and shorts as she enjoyed the festival’s festivities.

Alana Milne and Chris Conran show off their western style

Bachelor Nation ladies weren’t the only ones to rock cowboy hats at Stagecoach.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 couple Chris Conran and Alana Milne also appeared at the festival. Alana shared a photo of herself holding hands with Chris, who wore a cowboy hat, a giant belt buckle, and a unique patterned collared shirt.

Stagecoach appears to have been a big hit among Bachelor Nation stars.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.