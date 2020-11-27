Bachelor In Paradise’s Krystal Nielson shares baby news: Is she having a boy or a girl?

Bachelor In Paradise star Krystal Nielson shared her pregnancy news earlier this month after revealing she was dating someone new after her split from Chris Randone.

Krystal and Chris announced that they were getting a divorce in February after less than a year of marriage.

The split came as a shock for Bachelor In Paradise fans, who thought that they had found true love in Mexico last summer.

However, the biggest shock would come later when Krystal announced that she had moved on with a new man named Miles.

Oh – and she was pregnant with her first child.

Bachelor In Paradise star Krystal Nielson reveals the sex of her baby

It has only been a few weeks since Krystal announced she was pregnant and now, she’s already sharing what she’s having.

Krystal shared a video on her YouTube channel, a video from her gender reveal party.

In the video, she reveals that only a few people knew about the gender of the baby, including the person who was doing the cake, her OBGYN, and her best friend Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules.

Scheana is also expecting her first child.

“She’s been tight-lipped. She keeps teasing about a girl, teasing about a boy, and pulling my heartstrings all over the place,” Krystal explains of her best friend.

Miles and Krystal pull the trigger and reveal they are having a girl.

You can watch the gender reveal video here.

Krystal Nielson shocked everyone with her pregnancy

It’s clear that Krystal is very happy in her new relationship with Miles. Her fans are very happy for her, even though they may have questions about how everything went down.

Krystal and Chris had not shared too many details about why they suddenly decided to get a divorce.

It was just a few weeks ago that Krystal announced she was pregnant. She shared it in a video, where she appeared shocked.

Her ex-husband found out via social media.

Chris Randone revealed he was completely broken and shattered after learning that she was pregnant. He said he struggled to deal with his emotions, but also revealed that he was working on himself.

Prior to their divorce, Chris and Krystal talked about fertility issues in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

Chris hasn’t dished details about his divorce from Krystal out of respect for her.

