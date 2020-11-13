Krystal Nielson announces first pregnancy after divorcing husband Chris Randone this year

Bachelor In Paradise star Krystal Nielson has shared some big news from her life.

Krystal, who got engaged and married after meeting Chris Randone on Bachelor In Paradise, announced that she’s pregnant with her first child.

The pregnancy news came about month after Krystal revealed that she had a new man. That news alone was a surprise for Bachelor Nation because she and Chris only announced that they were getting divorced a few months ago.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The news also appeared to come as a big shock to Krystal, who may not have been trying to get pregnant.

She documented the entire process and shared it with a YouTube video.

Krystal Nielson shares surprising pregnancy update

The news broke this week and Bachelor fans were quick to share their congratulations on social media.

In her YouTube video, Krystal stands in the bathroom waiting for a pregnancy test. She reveals she has two minutes to wait and she contemplates how her life would change if she was indeed pregnant.

Read More Kendall Long reveals she saw marriage and a future with Joe Amabile when asked about their breakup

She highlights that it would be bananas if she was pregnant, as she has previously revealed that she struggled to get pregnant previously.

She shares the positive pregnancy test in the video. Then, she discusses the news with her boyfriend. She learned she was pregnant back in August, which means she has reached the 12-week mark.

She hasn’t shared whether she’s expecting a boy or a girl, but she may not know those details yet. If she’s only 12 weeks along, it would be another 6 to 8 weeks until she’s told those details.

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone split earlier this year

Chris doesn’t appear to have reacted to the news of Krystal’s pregnancy. He has, however, shared a big thank you to his fans who have shared some sweet messages with him.

He also shared a post about not being okay and how he wants to help end the stigma. It’s no secret that he has been heartbroken over the divorce, but he hasn’t addressed the baby announcement.

Krystal started to tease a new relationship back in early October and by late October, she had shared a full picture of him, showing off his face.

When she first announced the relationship, Chris appeared to react via social media by posting a simple Instagram story that read, “LOL …….what is life?”

He disappeared from social media for a while, but he later returned.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.