Krystal Nielson shares photo of her new boyfriend after announcing she has moved on from Chris Randone

Bachelor In Paradise star Krystal Nielson is ready to go to Instagram official with her new boyfriend.

Krystal, who had previously revealed that she had found love after her decision to pull the plug on her marriage to Chris Randone, was all smiles as she shared a photo of them together.

We still don’t know his name, but we can finally put a face to the man who makes her so happy.

Krystal Nielson shares a photo of her boyfriend

She shared the photo last week on Instagram.

The two are posing in front of a house that’s been decorated with fall items, including a wreath, pumpkins, and some flowers.

She’s sporting a beautiful dress in fall colors.

“Picked my pumpkin,” she wrote, adding, “PS. Don’t mind the lipstick. It belongs to me.”

She didn’t tag the man in her photo or the caption, so we still don’t know his name, and we don’t know if he has an Instagram account.

Several fans commented on the post, sharing that they were super happy for her and pointed out that love always wins.

Krystal Nielson announced the split from Chris Randone earlier this year

Krystal and her estranged husband Chris Randone met on Bachelor In Paradise. It seemed to be a match made in heaven, and the two got engaged.

They would eventually marry.

For just under a year, they posted many Instagram photos together, showing a happy life. They even opened up about fertility problems, sharing they tried to get pregnant, but Krystal had some fertility issues that prevented them from having a child right now.

Back in February of this year, fans started to suspect that there was trouble in paradise.

They hadn’t been posting photos together in a few weeks, and fans questioned that something was wrong.

Sure enough, shortly after that speculation surfaced, the couple announced they were splitting up and getting a divorce.

It was earlier this month that Krystal announced she had met someone new. At the time, Chris posted a single Instagram Story to his otherwise wiped Instagram account, saying, “LOL……what is life?”

He never directed his comment at Krystal, but his post’s timing had fans convinced he was heartbroken over the news that she had moved on about six months after they announced their divorce.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.