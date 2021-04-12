Bachelor in Paradise: Will Becca Kufrin appear on the next season?

Becca Kufrin may be on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Former Bachelorette lead Becca Kufrin may return to Bachelor Nation for another shot at love on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Becca first appeared on the franchise during Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. She initially won the show after Arie got down on one knee and gave her the final rose. However, viewers watched her painful breakup during the After the Final Rose series when Arie dumped her for runner-up Lauren Burnham.

Becca was then given her own season of The Bachelorette and gave Garrett Yrigoyen her final rose. Unfortunately, the couple recently broke up.

A third time may be the charm for her as rumors circulate that she may be on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Becca hasn’t appeared on the show as a contestant since 2018. However, a source told E! News that the network is leaning towards casting “veterans” and even some former Bachelor and Bachelorette leads over the more recent contestants.

The source revealed that producers are “hoping to get Blake Horstmann, Tia Booth, and Becca Kufrin. Producers are not considering most of the women from Matt [James]’s season.”

However, the source also admitted that the franchise has struggled with getting veterans to return after the recent racism controversy.

Is Becca one of those people, or is she already packing her bags for Paradise?

Becca tells fans she is in Mexico

Becca may have given fans a big hint that she’s going to be on Bachelor in Paradise.

She recently uploaded an Instagram post of poolside pics from Mexico.

“Y’all keep asking me if I’m going to Paradise like I’m not already here,” she captioned the picture.

She tagged the location of her picture as Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort which is located in Mexico.

Since Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, the summer series has been filmed in Mexico at the Playa Escondida hotel.

Reality Steve has explained that the location for filming is still up in the air. However, producers are reportedly trying to get back to Mexico for the season, and due to regulations, a change in hotel may have been in order.

Filming for Bachelor in Paradise hasn’t started yet and won’t begin until Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette is wrapped.

Becca could be in Mexico, and at a different hotel, to get a head start on her summer in paradise.

Or she could just be enjoying a vacation for her birthday. She still has yet to confirm if she’ll be returning to Mexico to film, but producers certainly are vying for her to come back.

Becca was uneasy about returning to Bachelor in Paradise

Earlier this year, Becca expressed that she didn’t know if she could handle another series with the franchise.

Becca discussed the possibility of appearing on the summer spinoff on the Behind the Rose podcast.

“I don’t want another broken engagement that happened on TV where there’s all this pressure, and I want the next one to be ‘the one.’ And I don’t know if this show is personally conducive for me for that at this point,” she admitted.

However, her feelings may have changed since then. After all, the podcast aired just months after she and Garrett broke up.

Katie’s season of The Bachelorette will air on June 7. Around this time, filming for Bachelor in Paradise will likely start, and there will be more concrete details about the cast then.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus at ABC.