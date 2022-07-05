Bachelor in Paradise taking over DWTS time slot for two days of BIP fun each week

Bachelor in Paradise reveals a new detail. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation fans are anxiously awaiting the start of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Since the announcement of The Bachelorette, which will air in just one week, fans have been speculating if and when BIP would air.

Viewers also wondered who would be cast from previous seasons and if their favorite past contestants would be making an appearance.

While news and filming tidbits have been released over the past month or so, another new piece of information has just been revealed.

Bachelor in Paradise will air twice a week for a total of four hours

ABC has just shown their fall 2022 line-up, and Bachelor in Paradise has appeared twice each week.

The show will not only be on during its usual day and time of Monday, but it will also be taking over the previous time slot of Dancing With the Stars, which aired on Tuesdays.

DWTS will now be moving to Disney+, so BIP will be airing not just two hours a week but four total hours during a primetime viewing slate.

Why BIP will be on twice weekly

Ahead of the scheduled release, the president of ABC Entertainment, Craig Erwich, told Variety the following: “Bachelor in Paradise has a very unique format in that it’s such a big tent for so many characters and storylines that it easily expands across connected programming.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

He went on to state, “So even just creatively, which is obviously the most important consideration, we think that is going to be really fun for the viewers to have watched these things over the course of the two nights – and not just watch them, but talk about them.”

Moreover, he said that BIP was the perfect show to bring in to replace the DWTS time slot because people love to dish about the show.

What fans know about the upcoming season of BIP

As time has passed, Bachelor Nation fans have discovered that Jesse Palmer will continue his stint as host and take over Bachelor in Paradise, making him the host for all three of the franchise shows.

Despite some alums and fans’ opinions and thoughts that Wells Adams should get the hosting position, he will be coming back as the island’s bartender.

Viewers also know that some of their favorites did make it down to film, including Serene Russell, and more stars from The Bachelor Season 26 and 24 as well as The Bachelorette Season 18 and 17.

Reality Steve has also been revealing some spoilers after each rose ceremony in Mexico and has been talking about who is with who and which couples may get engaged at the end.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.