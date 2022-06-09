Bachelor in Paradise: Serene Russell hits the beach to film

Serene Russell will be on Paradise! Pic credit: ABC

There has been a great deal of speculation and excitement surrounding the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

In fact, fans were worried when they found out that Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette was set to air in mid-July since that’s when Bachelor in Paradise usually starts. Viewers were wondering if BIP would even happen this summer.

But have no fear, Bachelor Nation. Some details have already been revealed, such as Jesse Palmer will be the host, despite some alums wanting Wells Adams to get the chance. Wells will be the bartender, however, and the season will air this coming fall.

In the past few days, though, contestants have started to arrive to begin filming on the beach, and while there have only been a few names out there so far, fans are expecting more to be released as the days go on.

Who is the most recent name to be announced?

Mike Fleiss, the franchise producer, announced on his Twitter page just today that Serene Russell, a fan-favorite from Clayton Echard’s season has arrived on set.

While viewers wanted to see Serene on Paradise, and she was quoted saying she would probably be interested in going if asked, it is now official.

Mike posted a picture of Paradise cameras around the island, with Serene front and center in her white bikini standing on the beach, and captioned it with, “Back in Paradise! #BachelorInParadise.”

What were the reactions from fans?

Viewers loved Serene and her calm, mature personality throughout Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, so it’s no surprise they are ecstatic she will be on the beach looking for love again.

Fans wrote, “Yesssss!!! I’m sooooooo excited!!!” and “Yay, Serene!!!” They also attached red hearts, shocked faces, and red rose emojis to their text.

Others think she was first to arrive and also already know which men they want to see her with of the men who are believed to be in attendance. One woman posted, “My girl (heart-faced emojis) I need serene and Rodney to happen please. Or serene and Aven.”

While others loved the fact that Serene would be on Paradise, they also were curious about Wells and wanted to see him in some of the surveillance videos.

Bachelor Nation can’t wait to see which men and women will be announced next as part of the Bachelor in Paradise cast for this coming fall.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.