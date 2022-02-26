Bachelor in Paradise stars Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker don’t agree on who wins Clayton Echard’s season

Natasha Parker and Joe Amabile differ on who they think Clayton Echard chooses in the end. Pic credit: ABC

Joe Amabile was a past contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, and a two-time visitor on the summer show Bachelor in Paradise. He is currently with his pick from last summer’s season of BIP, Serena Pitt.

Natasha Parker was on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, as well as one season of Bachelor in Paradise. She had some controversy with Brendan Morais, when she accused him of just stringing her along on BIP until Pieper James arrived.

Now the two have a podcast together with another Bachelor Nation alum, Tia Booth, and this week they dissected who Clayton Echard might choose as his final rose recipient.

Who do Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker think will win Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor?

Joe and Natasha, differ on whom they think will win over Clayton’s heart in the end, as they discussed on their podcast, Click Bait with Bachelor Nation.

With Clayton’s final four women being Susie Evans, Gabby Windey, Serene Russell, and Rachel Recchia, Joe and Natasha gave their separate insight on who will take home Clayton’s final rose and why.

Joe started off by saying, “I’m gonna throw out a guess that I do think it’s Susie.” However, Natasha disagreed after watching this past Monday’s episode.

Natasha went on to say, “I’m gonna say Rachel only because, and I saw it this episode specifically, when they sat down in that couples’ therapy, I was like, ‘This is the future!’”

She then continued by saying that “their body language was a dead giveaway…They were sitting so close to each other, they were holding hands. The body language between Rachel and Clayton is just… wow! I saw it in this episode.”

After both Joe and Natasha stated their guesses, Joe relayed to Natasha that he was surprised she said Rachel. But the duo each held tight to their picks.

What is rumored to happen the remainder of this season from hometowns until the finale?

This coming week, Clayton will head into hometown dates with all four of these women, and as viewers, we know that one will be sent home at the end of them. But which woman?

According to spoilers, the woman whom Clayton sends packing is Serene, which will leave Rachel, Susie, and Gabby as his final three women.

After the final three, it apparently gets a little dicey on who is eliminated next, who the final two will be, and who Clayton will give his final rose to…if anyone.

Mike Fleiss, The Bachelor creator, has come out this past week saying that this season is spoiler-proof, and no one knows how this season will play out. He also stated, “it ain’t over til it’s over,” making fans think the show won’t truly end until After The Final Rose.

Furthermore, The Bachelor host, Jesse Palmer, also revealed to viewers and Bachelor Nation that the biggest surprises and shockers of this season haven’t even happened yet.

So is Joe right in his pick of Susie, or is Natasha correct by choosing Rachel as the winner? Or are neither of them correct, and Gabby…or no one…will take home Clayton’s final rose and heart?

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.