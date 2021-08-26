Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon reveal the gender of their baby

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon announce the gender of their baby. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Beloved Bachelor Nation couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have revealed the gender of their baby.

A few months ago, the couple announced they were pregnant, confirming their little one is due in February. The pregnancy hasn’t been easy on Ashley, and she has documented much of it on her Instagram page as she continues to keep Bachelor Nation fans in the loop.

Yesterday, the couple teased their gender announcement would be today, with the reveal coming during an Amazon Live session.

Is it a boy or girl for Ashley and Jared Haibon?

While making their announcement, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon talked about their thoughts following them learning the gender.

The couple is expecting a little boy, which caught Ashley off guard. She comes from a heavily female-dominated family, so the prospect of a little boy was intimidating. On the other hand, Jared was excited and hopeful the little one would like some of the same things he liked as a child.

Trying to get pregnant was also difficult for the couple. They had discussed trying for a while, and when the news finally came, they were elated.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon met on Bachelor in Paradise

They may not be the most iconic Bachelor in Paradise couple, but their love story is one many Bachelor Nation fans took stock in.

When Ashley Iaconetti saw Jared Haibon during Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, it was love at first sight. She fell hard and fast, but he wasn’t there with her. They also appeared on Season 3, and following that, there was little to no hope they would be a success story.

In 2018, that changed when they announced they were together. The engagement came shortly after, and from there, things just kept getting better for the couple. It is nearly a decade-long love story, with Bachelor Nation following along every step of the way.

The coming months will be filled with baby prep as they adjust to building their life around a baby boy. Ashley and Jared have chosen not to reveal the name they’ve chosen until he arrives, keeping something for themselves as they wait for February 2022 to roll around.

There is so much to look forward to for this couple, and even though the journey was tough at times, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon survived and are flourishing.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.