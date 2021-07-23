The Bachelor: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon dish on their difficult pregnancy journey

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon talk about how Ashley struggled to get pregnant and suffered from nausea once she was. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Bachelor Nation couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon discussed the difficulties of Ashley’s pregnancy – from trying to get pregnant to never-ending nausea.

Ashley made it clear that it hasn’t been the easiest pregnancy. She expressed that she has been sick regularly, with some times being better than others.

She said that opening up on social media about it has helped her. She said that hundreds of women have shared their struggles with sickness during pregnancy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She even discovered that her nausea seems middle-ground in regards to those who suffer from it.

Jared feels terrible about Ashley’s pregnancy

Jared also expressed remorse towards Ashley’s pregnancy sickness and even shared he felt a bit guilty.

“Poor Ash has been throwing up constantly and constantly nauseous,” Jared told ET. “… It’s been tough. I feel terrible because it’s our kid and yet I’m not any different… I don’t feel sick. My daily life hasn’t really changed all that much, so I’m just trying to be here for Ashley as much as possible.”

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Despite the difficulty of Ashley’s pregnancy, the two have managed to remain in good spirits and have even joked about it on Instagram.

Ashley and Jared struggled to get pregnant

Ashley shared that at her age, doctors recommend only trying naturally for a year before resorting to other methods of getting pregnant.

So Ashley and Jared tried diligently tracking her period and trying to conceive to no avail.

“I think it was frustrating because you’re like, ‘Oh my god. We’re doing everything right. How could this not be happening?'” Ashley expressed. “But I wasn’t at the real concern point. I was at the ‘when I get my period, I get a little disappointed point,’ but I wasn’t really concerned.”

Jared shared that it took seven of those 12 months for Ashley to get pregnant.

Ashley detailed the day she found out she was pregnant.

“My boobs were so sore, more than just pre-period sore, so I was like, ‘All right, I’m going to take a test. It’s going to be negative, so I’m not even going to tell him that I’m going to take a test,'” she recalled. “But then when I moseyed along and looked at the results, it was a faint line, space, second line.”

She admitted that she and Jared both didn’t believe she was pregnant, and it took several pregnancies to confirm the news.

Here’s to wishing Ashley a healthy and hopefully less nauseous pregnancy.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.