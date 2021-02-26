Bachelor in Paradise couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are trying for a baby, may already be pregnant

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are trying for a baby. Pic credit: ImageCollect/Admedia

Bachelor in Paradise couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have been trying for a baby for the past four months.

Fans most recently saw the couple make a cameo on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Jared sat down for an interview on the Clickbait With Bachelor Nation podcast to dish on how his married life is going with Ashley I. and what he has been up to since he last appeared on the franchise.

Jared explained that they are both on board with actively trying for a baby and have been determined to make it happen.

“We’ve been trying for three or four months now,” Jared revealed on the podcast. “This’ll be the fourth month that we’ve actually tried. She has her watch, it tells her when she’s ovulating. She’s very good at [letting me know] this day, that day, this day, this day. [I’m like], ‘Alright that’s good, just tell me when.’”

He even revealed that their plan may have already been successful.

“Technically speaking, she could be [pregnant],” he teased. “We’ll see. Hopefully. Knock on wood.”

Even though they both want it to happen as soon as possible, he knows it’s out of his control and they’re “gonna just try and let the chips fall where they may,” he added. “As we’ve been told, who knows how long it’ll take?”

Jared reveals that he wants to have a girl

While he expressed that he’d love to have either a boy or girl, he definitely showed preference to having a girl.

He explained that the couple recently adopted a girl dog who is all over him and he’d love to have another “daddy’s girl.”

Ashley I. has stated in the past that gender bears a big weight on how many children she has. She wants to have at least one girl but if she has a boy, she wants him to have a brother. If she had a daughter she would also want her to have a sister. So it sounds like Ashley I. wants to have at least two girls.

How Ashley I. and Jared got together

Ashley I. and Jared have a very unique story. The first season that Ashley I. and Jared appeared on Bachelor in Paradise together, Ashley I. had her eyes on Jared. Jared, however, seemed like he just wanted to be friends.

As Jared went on dates with different women, Ashley just couldn’t get over him. Eventually, his other relationships didn’t work out so he agreed to try it out with Ashley I. However, it was painfully clear that she was more into him than he was into her and the relationship didn’t last long.

That’s why Bachelor Nation was shocked to hear when the two got back together.

It wasn’t until Ashley I. moved on and started dating Kevin on Bachelor Winter Games that Jared realized he had feelings for her. The two got together in May 2018 after Kevin and Ashley I. broke up.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.