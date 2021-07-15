Bachelor Nation couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are having a baby!

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are expecting their first baby together. Pic credit: ABC

It’s been a wild ride for Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.

What started with Ashley crying over Jared on Bachelor in Paradise has evolved into marriage, and now, a baby!

The happy couple recently shared that they are expecting their first child together during an Amazon Live video after sharing via Instagram that they had big news to reveal.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley has been extremely open with fans about her pregnancy journey. Back in February, during an appearance on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, she shared that they had been trying to start a family for four months.

In May, Ashley posed in a photo with the couple’s dog and admitted that she was still trying to conceive after six months.

She let fans know more details about what she had been doing to track her ovulation in hopes of getting pregnant.

Now that Ashley and Jared’s dreams of growing their family are coming true, several fans and other Bachelor Nation alumni took to Instagram to share their excitement for the couple.

Bachelor Nation shares their excitement over Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s baby announcement

Many of their fellow Bachelor alumni and friends reached out to share congratulatory messages including the couple’s good friend Carly Waddell.

Carly commented, “Omg omg omg.”

Jade Roper also commented and shared a series of heart-eye emojis.

Carly and Jade share their excitement. Pic credit: @carlywad/@jadelizroper/Instagram

Dean Unglert shared that he “can’t wait to be an uncle.”

Dean Unglert shared his excitement. Pic credit: @deanie_babies/Instagram

Many fans chimed in to share their excitement as well.

Comments ranged from “omg are you pregnant!!!” to “eeeeek” and many happy faces and heart emojis.

One follower event noted how Ashley was “glowing.”

Fans share their excitement. Pic credit: @lucky__1234/@corrielovelee/Instagram

Fans share their excitement. Pic credit: @sparklebeauty1984/@crystalhazelwood/@lilliannnn_lauraaaa/Instagram

Are Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon having a boy or girl?

Ashley and Jared shared their pregnancy news just a few hours ago, but they have yet to reveal whether they are expecting a baby boy or a baby girl.

In the past, the couple has shared that they wanted more than one child, so it’s likely they will be happy either way.

Ashley and Jared initially met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015. While Ashley was head over heels for him, Jared did not reciprocate her affection.

After years of maintaining a close friendship, things finally changed in 2018 when they began dating.

Even though it took him a little bit longer to get there, Jared proposed to Ashley in June of 2018, and they got married the following year in August of 2019.

The birth of their first baby is the next major milestone in their journey together.

Bachelor Nation has loved watching their love story unfold and can’t wait to hear more updates regarding their precious baby.

Bachelor in Paradise returns on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c on ABC.