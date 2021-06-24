Ashley Iaconetti is ‘disappointed’ with Bachelor franchise following Chris Harrison’s exit

Ashley Iaconetti thinks that the Bachelor franchise shouldn’t have let Chris Harrison go. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Bachelor Nation star Ashley Iaconetti has shared how she feels about longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison leaving the franchise.

Ashley has a long history with Chris and the franchise. She first appeared on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor. She then competed on several seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and participated in Bachelor Winter Games.

While she didn’t find long-lasting love on-screen, she reconnected with her longtime crush and Bachelor Nation star Jared Haibon, and the two are happily together today.

Chris was a big part of Ashley’s journey and she’s upset with how his departure went down.

“Overall, I’m disappointed on how it all unfolded,” Ashley told Us Weekly. “I wish he was still going to be around as host.”

Ashley hasn’t held back her opinion on Chris no longer being with The Bachelor franchise.

On the post in which Chris officially announced the exit, Ashley wrote a heartfelt tribute.

“It will never be the same. Truly the end of an era,” Ashley wrote in the comments section. “Thank you for all the years of hard work and love you put into the show. I have a lump in my throat writing this. Can’t wait to see your next move. I love you.”

Ashley isn’t the only Bachelor alum upset with Chris Harrison’s exit

Chris Harrison’s exit has brought about mixed reactions from Bachelor Nation.

While many Bachelor Nation stars are excited for the franchise to go in a new direction, others choose to stick by Chris’ side and expressed their opinions on his departure post.

Notorious Bachelor villain Michelle Money echoed a sentiment expressed by some fan as she claimed she wouldn’t be watching the franchise anymore.

“You are incredible Harrison. What a loss for the show. Many people won’t be watching anymore. Myself included,” One thing I know is that you will rise above all of this! Can’t wait to see what is next for you! I am proud to call you my friend.”

Former Bachelor lead Sean Lowe expressed that the show “would never the same” without Chris, and his wife Catherine Giudici had previously shared that she hoped Chris would return.

Bachelor in Paradise star Tanner Tolbert, who has been very vocal about the scandal Chris was involved in, also echoed that the franchise won’t be the same without him.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. ensured Chris that he would move on to “bigger and better things.”

Infamous Bachelor star Jason Mesnick said that the “general public” will never understand how much Chris does behind the scenes and can’t have the same appreciation for him that Bachelor Nation stars do.

Why Chris Harrison’s time with The Bachelor came to an end

Chris Harrison attempted to take on Rachel Lindsay and defend Rachael Kirkconnell after racially insensitive pictures surfaced from her Instagram.

While Rachael eventually apologized for the pictures, Chis staunchly justified her actions and even set up the controversial Extra interview.

After Chris received backlash following the interview, he said he would temporarily step back from his role hosting for The Bachelor franchise.

After he was passed on for The Bachelorette, Chris acquired a lawyer and looked into taking action against he franchise.

Once he was passed on again for Bachelor in Paradise, Chris threatened to expose the franchise’s dirty secrets unless he received compensation.

The former Bachelor host walked away from the franchise with a nine million-dollar payout.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.