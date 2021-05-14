Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert speak on Chris Harrison exit, Tanner dubs himself ‘CH fan’ and predicts ratings will go down

Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper weigh in on the impact of Chris Harrison’s absence from The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are weighing in Chris Harrison’s controversial departure from the Bachelor franchise.

When asked about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, it was nearly impossible for them to avoid the topic of Chris’s absence.

Tanner expressed that he’ll miss Chris presence on the series.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’m a CH fan. I still hope there’s some sort of resolution there just because, I mean, he is the face of the show,” Tolbert told Us Weekly. “So it’ll be interesting to see how it goes. I’m sure ratings will be down a little bit this year.”

However, he made sure to state he’s not part of the Boycott The Bachelor Without Chris Harrison club.

“If I had to guess, I think ratings will be down because I think there will be a certain section of people that say, like, ‘I’m not watching without Chris Harrison.’ Even though that’s kind of a silly take because the show is still the show, but it’ll be interesting to see what happens moving forward,” he stated.

Tanner added that he initially thought Chris would only be gone for a season but as time goes on, it seems increasingly more unlikely that he’ll return as the host of The Bachelor.

Jade, notably, didn’t express the same sentiments as her husband about Chris Harrison.

Jade and Tanner think Tayshia and Kaitlyn will be great Bachelorette hosts

Even though Tanner thinks the franchise may take a hit without Chris, both he and Jade are excited to see Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe host The Bachelorette.

“It’s going to be interesting. I think they’ll do a good job. I mean, they’re both very well-spoken and bring a lot to the table,” Tanner said of Kaitlyn and Tayshia.

Jade agreed that they have a “strong presence” and “will do a fantastic job.”

It seems that both Jade and Tanner will be tuning in for Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Tayshia and Kaitlyn as Bachelorette hosts

Bachelor Nation has expressed both pros and cons for Tayshia and Kaitlyn stepping in as Bachelorette hosts.

Some, like Nick Viall, have expressed that it’ll be nice to see the female comradery between Katie and the two women.

Bachelor producers have also stated that the women did their best with the job. However, they added the women naturally didn’t have the same amount of experience as Chris and that the season definitely had a different vibe.

Some rumors even state that Katie’s responsible for Chris not returning and some producers tried to sabotage her promos because of it.

Bachelor producers were also sure to clarify that Tayshia and Kaitlyn were just stepping in for this season and would not be taking Chris’s hosting job.

Now Bachelor Nation is at the edge of its seat waiting to see who will be hosting Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.