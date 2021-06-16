Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Here are the alumni rumored to join the cast

Demi Burnett surprises cast members on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

After revealing a long list of rumored BIP cast members last week, Reality Steve came through with an extended list of potential castmates for this upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The list includes some alum from The Bachelor who are no stranger to Bachelor in Paradise, as well as spoilers about some of the men from Katie’s season who may also be searching for love in paradise.

While the names revealed on Reality Steve’s sight are “pretty certain,” the spoiler site does warn that contestants and producers within The Bachelor series are more social media savvy than ever, therefore they’re more aware and sly about keeping their involvement with BIP under wraps.

With that said, these are the new people allegedly expected to make an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

Two women from Arie’s season are reportedly headed to paradise

The Bachelor Season 22 alum, Tia Booth is rumored to be joining the cast, as well as former contestant and Season 14 Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin.

Becca’s potential appearance on Bachelor in Paradise would make her the very first lead Bachelorette to ever appear on the summer series after they were already the star of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor Season 24 alums, Alayah and Victoria, meet again

Alayah Benavidez was also on the list of potential cast mates. Fans will remember Alayah as the pageant queen from Peter’s season, who found herself at the center of drama when fellow contestants accused her of being fake.

She also had tension and a storied past with Victoria Paul, who has also been rumored to be joining the BIP cast this summer. Perhaps they’ll have put the past behind them by the time they potentially reunite on the island.

Demi Burnett returns to paradise

One of the most recognizable names on the list is Demi Burnett. She made a name for herself as an unapologetically outgoing contestant during Colton’s season of The Bachelor.

After her stint on The Bachelor, Demi went on Bachelor in Paradise where she wrestled with her interest in contestant, Derek Peth, and her love for the girlfriend she left back home, Kristian Haggerty.

In a historic move, Demi came out publicly as bisexual and the show allowed her non-franchise associated girlfriend to come to paradise and build upon her relationship with Demi.

In the show’s finale, the pair ended up getting engaged, however they later announced that they broke up and went their separate ways. Now Demi appears to be single and clearly ready to mingle.

For fans speculating that Demi may be appearing on the island as a bartender or host of some sort, Reality Steve clarified that his sources lead him to believe both Demi and Becca will show up on the series to date.

More men round out the BIP cast

In Reality Steve’s former update there were more women announced than men. With more and more spoilers coming out regarding Katie’s season, fans can now get a sense of which men from Katie and Clare/Tayshia’s season will make an appearance.

Ed Waisbrot and Riley Christian are reportedly competing for love on Bachelor in Paradise. While being contestants of The Bachelorette, Riley was known for his passion and vulnerability, opening up to Tayshia about his powerful life story and Ed was known for his bromance with the fellow guys and Chris Harrison.

From Katie’s season, fans are likely to see Thomas Jacobs, James Bonsall, and Karl Smith on Bachelor in Paradise.

Considering Katie has been extremely drawn to Thomas in the last two episodes of The Bachelorette, it’s surprising to see his name on the list. However, in a recent preview for upcoming episodes, it does appear that the men accuse Thomas for having underlying motivations of wanting to be the next Bachelor and he allegedly admits to the accusation.

Less surprising is seeing Karl on the list. On the most recent episode of The Bachelorette, Karl got himself in hot water with all the men when he vaguely told Katie that he’s not 100% sure that every guy there has pure intentions.

The episode ended with Karl’s back against the wall and apparently, based on whatever happens going forward on The Bachelorette, the journey doesn’t fare well for Karl, who will have to take a second chance at love on Bachelor in Paradise.

Typically Bachelor in Paradise features about 30 alum throughout the course of the series. So with this recent update, these names could potentially round out the total amount of people who will join the cast.

But, with The Bachelor franchise, there’s always room for more surprises. So it remains to be seen who else will be competing for love in star-studded paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise returns Monday, August 16 at 8/7c on ABC.