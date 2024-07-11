Bachelor in Paradise not canceled — ABC officially renews for Season 10

The future of Bachelor in Paradise has been confirmed.

After a terrible Season 9 and no signs of renewal at the Winter 2024 TCA’s, the future of the beachy season seemed to be in question.

But, now we know that Bachelor in Paradise was not canceled and instead delayed after the lackluster season put off viewers.

The Golden Bachelor aired last fall alongside BIP and blew the long-standing spinoff away when it came to ratings.

That was partly due to Gerry Turner’s charisma and also could be blamed on a BIP season that seemed inauthentic and not very fun.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With zero couples staying together after Season 9, Bachelor Nation questioned whether the show had run its course.

It turns out that it did not — Bachelor in Paradise was given a little breather — perhaps allowing The Bachelor and Bachelorette series a bit more time to cultivate a more exciting cast.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 is coming next year

One big takeaway from the TCA Summer 2024 press tour is that Bachelor in Paradise is not canceled.

Despite former host, Chris Harrison, suggesting months ago that it was canceled. The show will go on… but not until 2025, as ABC opted not to bring it back alongside the premiere season of The Golden Bachelorette this fall.

When Bachelor in Paradise does return, there are plenty of questions about what might change about the longtime Bachelor Nation spin-off — and clearly something needs to change.

One thing we hope is that it won’t air behind one of the Golden shows. After all, The Golden Bachelor and Bachelorette tend to be on the wholesome side, while Bachelor in Paradise can be a bit tongue-in-cheek and downright goofy.

Season 9 spent quite a bit of time talking about Sam Jeffries’ poop baby and the viewers mad about Jenn Tran’s one kiss on The Bachelorette premiere night are probably losing their minds over the Boom Boom Room.

So hopefully, BIP will air on its own, possibly in that months-long open space between Bachelor and Bachelorette, and who knows, perhaps we’ll even see some of the Golden men and women on the beach too.

The Golden Bachelorette gets a premiere date

In addition to confirming Bachelor in Paradise isn’t going anywhere, the Summer 2024 TCA press tour also gave us The Golden Bachelorette premiere date.

Joan Vassos is off filming the season now so the network must already know that the show will be a hit. They set a premiere date of Wednesday, September 18 at 8/7c on ABC for Joan’s big debut.

We can’t wait to see what she has to show us and considering how successful Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor was, she’s got some big shoes to fill.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.