The Golden Bachelorette premiere date is set — Here’s when to tune in

Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette is just starting, and we have even more to look forward to.

We knew Joan Vassos was named The Golden Bachelorette and the new Bachelor Nation spin-off would air in the fall of 2024.

Now we know exactly when to tune in, and we cannot wait!

Joan made her debut on Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor, and despite going home early to deal with some family issues, she was one of the most memorable senior women vying for Gerry’s heart.

Perhaps if she hadn’t left when she did, The Golden Bachelor would have ended much differently.

But she did leave, and now she’ll be back to show us even more as she searches for love among a selection of senior men in what should be just as exciting as The Golden Bachelor.

Here’s when The Golden Bachelorette featuring Joan Vassos will premiere

The Golden Bachelorette proves everyone deserves a second chance at love and Joan Vassos will get hers this fall.

Her season is filming right now, or possibly just wrapped up as some The Golden Bachelorette spoilers are already spilling on social media.

At the TCA Summer Tour, the premiere date for The Golden Bachelorette was shared and now we know to tune in on Wednesday, September 18 at 8/7c on ABC.

Though The Golden Bachelorette begins earlier, the senior spin-off is joined by Abbott Elementary and ABC News Studios docuseries Scamanda for a strong Wednesday night lineup.

Joan Vassos is leaning on Gerry Turner for support

Gerry Turner quickly supported the newest Bachelor Nation star after it was announced that Joan Vassos would be the first The Golden Bachelorette lead.

In turn, Joan paid her respect to Gerry as a trailblazer for the senior spin-offs and admitted that she did go to him for advice ahead of filming her season.

According to Joan, Gerry “wrote the rulebook” regarding the senior versions of the show. While she should make her season her own, it’s fair to get some advice from the one who did it first.

Joan also clarified that she knows exactly what she’s looking for. So while she didn’t think Gerry’s quick divorce from Theresa Nist was all that big of a deal, she is equipped to avoid his dilemma by making it clear that she does not intend to move away from her family should she find love.

The Golden Bachelorette premieres on Wednesday, September 18 at 8/7c on ABC.