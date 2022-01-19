Bachelor in Paradise fans hope Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb are moving in together after vague post

Bachelor in Paradise couple Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer have fans wondering if the two will be moving in together soon. Pic credit: ABC

Fans hope Bachelor in Paradise couple Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb could be moving in together after a social media post appeared to hint that Abigail is leaving New York City.

Former The Bachelor contestant, Chelsea Vaughn, posted an Instagram story of herself and Abigail this weekend with some big news.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Abigail Heringer’s days in New York ‘are numbered’

“Cheers to you. Cheers to me. Cheers to New York City,” Chelsea wrote. “When Abigail 1st moved here she said this so many times that I used to beg her to stop but now that her days are numbered I’m sentimental and it’s music to my ears.”

Fans rushed to Reddit to speculate on whether Abigail’s move out of the city could hint at her moving in with her boyfriend Noah Erb.

Abigail and Noah became fan-favorites on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise and recently celebrated their six-month anniversary.

The couple initially broke up at the end of the show but they reconciled soon after. Noah has even hinted at his intention to eventually marry Abigail.

Fans think Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb are moving in together

Abigail and Noah recently announced that they were planning to continue with a long-distance relationship while Noah, a traveling nurse, moved to L.A. for a five-month work contract. Noah confirmed in an Instagram story that Abigail was planning to visit him several times during that period.

However, several fans wondered if Abigail had plans to follow Noah during his contract.

“Aww what if she’s moving to SoCal with Noah while he’s there for his nursing assignment,” one commenter wrote. “I’m here for them being the ultimate LA-based influencer couple.”

“When Abi was last out in LA I did notice her and Noah’s stories were saying stuff like calling it their ‘new home’…it just gave a vibe of making me do a double take wondering if she was moving too,” another wrote.

However, other fans pointed out that Abigail only moved to NYC recently and that Noah’s contract was short-term.

“I wonder if Chelsea is talking about Abigail moving after Noah finishes the LA shift,” a user wrote. “he said he’s open to a non-traveling nursing job after this.”

Neither Abigail nor Noah have made any official statements on moving in together or on their plans following Noah’s current contract. They haven’t been shy about showing off their relationship though.

“Home is wherever I’m with you,” Abigail captioned a recent sweet Instagram post of her and Noah in California.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYSjWz7plZh/

Whether or not moving in together is in the cards for this couple, it’s clear that they are enjoying one another’s company and are prioritizing time together even while apart.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.