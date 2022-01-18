Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb celebrate their 6-month-anniversary

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb celebrate a milestone as a couple. Pic credit: ABC

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb were one of several successful couples from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and have quickly become a fan-favorite pair amongst Bachelor Nation.

Bachelor in Paradise viewers will be happy to know Noah and Abigail are still going strong and recently celebrated their 6-month-anniversary.

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb enjoy 6 months of dating

Abigail and Noah know how to have a fun time and enjoy life, making them a great match.

Both Abigail and Noah often share glimpses of their life with friends and followers on social media and express how proud of each other they are.

Naturally, for their 6-month-anniversary, the couple took to social media to share a sweet black and white photo commemorating the special milestone.

In the photo, Abigail and Noah look lovingly at one another while in front of a city backdrop.

Along with the photo, Abigail wrote, “6 months of lovin’ on ya.”

Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Meanwhile, Noah continued to put his playful side on display when he reshared Abigail’s photo and wrote, “Cheers to six months of scoring out of your league.”

In tiny parentheses, Noah added, “You know why I changed this caption @abigail_heringer”

Pic credit: @noah_erb/Instagram

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb had a special love story

When Noah agreed to come on Bachelor in Paradise, he seemed to only have eyes for Abigail, expressing interest in her even before he met her on the beach.

When Abigail got the first date card, she chose to go on a date with Noah and the pair seemed smitten with one another from there on out.

Abigail and Noah became one of the most solid and consistent couples during Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and even when they’d hit a rough patch, they were overall able to communicate their issues and get back on track.

However, as the season winded down, Abigail and Noah began to doubt the relationship and ultimately broke up in an emotional moment during a prom date on the island.

Despite leaving paradise single, the pair reunited away from the cameras and rekindled their relationship.

Since then, Noah and Abigail have been going strong as a couple and merging their lives together more and more.

After 6 months of dating, the couple appears more in love than ever, and it seems an engagement and wedding could even be in Abigail and Noah’s future.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.