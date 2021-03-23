Bachelor fans react to Michelle Young’s surprising new look on Instagram

Fans are in love with Michelle Young’s new look Pic credit: ABC

Fans of The Bachelor reacted to Michelle Young‘s surprising new look on Instagram.

The gorgeous auburn-haired star of the new fall season of The Bachelorette revealed a head full of natural curls to her 408,000 followers.

Fans appeared delighted with her reveal, hitting the “like” button on her post almost 150,000 times thus far.

Michelle was bare-faced in the snap. She wore a fuzzy zip-up sweater which she paired with light colored jeans.

Her hair was a tangle of curls.

Michelle’s long tresses were pushed to one side and fell into ringlets which framed her face.

Bachelor fans flipped out over Michelle’s casual look

Fans of the reality television star flipped out over her new look.

Michelle wore her hair blown straight for most of the 25th season of The Bachelor, where she competed for Matt James’ heart.

This updated look, where Michelle released her natural curls, was a welcome surprise to her supporters.

“It’s the natural hair for me,” wrote one follower.

“Gorgeous gal,” penned a second fan.

“OMG I love your curls,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Absolute beauty,” noted a fourth fan.

In the caption of the post, Michelle wrote that her closest family and friends have always agreed on one thing.

“Shell and her hair are one and the same…they both have a mind of their own!” she joked of her unruly tresses.

She then addressed her friends and family and told them that her statement was not an invitation. She still didn’t want them to post any pictures they have of her with what she called her “morning hair”.

Michelle will take over the second season of The Bachelorette in Fall 2021

Michelle was chosen along with Katie Thurston to take over the newest seasons of The Bachelorette. Katie’s season will begin to film shortly while Michelle will face the cameras in July after the school year comes to a close.

Michelle temporarily left her teaching position to film Matt’s season and was one of the final three women that made it to the last episodes alongside Rachael Kirkconnell and Bri Springs.

Michelle joined the cast late, but she was quick to capture Matt’s attention and they found they had an instant connection to one another.

Unfortunately for Michelle, Matt chose Rachael Kirkconnell at the close of Season 25. This opened up a path for Michelle to begin her own personal journey for love as one of the newest leads of the 2021 seasons of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.