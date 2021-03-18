Michelle Young reveals what she’s doing to prepare for The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

During Monday night’s The Bachelor After the Final Rose special, Michelle Young was announced as a Bachelorette lead.

She would be getting her own season of the show in the summer, when she was no longer teaching in her classroom.

As it turns out, Michelle didn’t want to take more time away from her classroom. She would prefer to film the show during the summer, so she didn’t miss her students with any more time away.

ABC executives decided to make it work for her, and she would get her own season this summer with Katie Thurston filming this spring for an early summer season before Bachelor In Paradise.

While Katie is already in quarantine for the show, Michelle gets to relax a bit before heading into quarantine this summer.

Michelle Young is unwinding ahead of her Bachelorette season

After wrapping up After The Final Rose and confronting Matt James about their breakup, Michelle was ready to move on with her life. She was ready to leave The Bachelor behind and focus all her energy on The Bachelorette.

“And that’s a wrap!” Michelle revealed on Instagram. “My family and I have appreciated the overwhelming support that has been shown throughout the season. Thank you for accepting us with open arms.”

As for preparing for The Bachelorette, Michelle is trading in the gowns for her sweatpants.

“Time to relax, recharge, and trade in these gowns for sweatpants…! At least for a little while anyway,” she added.

Michelle is slated to start filming The Bachelorette this summer. She will film while Bachelor In Paradise is airing and her season will air this fall while The Bachelor films for the January 2022 premiere. This would result in The Bachelor franchise being on air for the rest of the year.

Michelle Young was announced as one of two Bachelorette leads for the 2021 seasons

The plot twist was interesting during ATFR. It isn’t the first time that The Bachelor franchise has named two Bachelorettes. When Kaitlyn Bristowe was named The Bachelorette, she was up against Britt Nilsson.

The men, who were going to compete on the show, got to choose their Bachelorette, and they picked Kaitlyn. But this year, both Katie Thurston and Michelle will get their own respective seasons.

And fans are thrilled with Michelle being chosen. She got support from teachers around the country for representing them on the show. And Bachelor Nation members also fell for her. Jason Tartick was all about Matt and Michelle ending up together before the finale.

The Bachelorette returns this spring.