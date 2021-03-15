Jason Tartick is all about Matt James and Michelle Young ahead of The Bachelor finale

Jason Tartick wants Matt James and Michelle Young to end up together. Pic credit: ABC

Jason Tartick has watched The Bachelor with Matt James along the rest of the world.

This season was meant to create history in the best way possible, as Matt was chosen as the first person of color to lead the Bachelor franchise.

The franchise is making history, but not just because of Matt James.

While the rest of the world is watching the franchise handle accusations of racism with Chris Harrison stepping down from his hosting duties, others are still invested in Matt’s outcome.

Jason Tartick is one of those people.

Jason Tartick reveals he’s a huge fan of Michelle Young

Of course, Jason was once on The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin and he’s dating Kaitlyn Bristowe, who had her own season of The Bachelorette.

Jason recently spoke to PEOPLE magazine about Matt and he already has a favorite amongst the final two – Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell.

“I’m a huge fan, since that first date, of Michelle,” Jason revealed. “I joke around with Kaitlyn, I’m like, we need to hang out with Michelle. She is awesome. I’m shipping Matt and Michelle, that’s for sure.”

Jason was also asked about the franchise as it stands now, revealing that he’s happy to see some accountability within the franchise with Chris stepping down after his controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay.

Chris seemingly defended racism when he told Rachel that he wasn’t in a position to speak out on Rachael’s photos from a Southern Belle party from 2018. He faced a massive backlash, causing him to step back. He will not be hosting the upcoming After The Final Rose special or The Bachelorette in spring 2021.

“It’s good to see that people are being held accountable and people are taking ownership,” Jason explained about Chris Harrison. “As far as the franchise goes, that’s going to be in the hands of the show executives. I’d like to think that they’re being receptive to what they’re hearing.”

Jason Tartick is ready to settle down with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Jason has moved on from The Bachelor franchise when it comes to dating. He has been dating Kaitlyn for a couple of years now and he’s been supportive of her ventures.

He supported her stint on Dancing With The Stars where she took home the Mirror Ball Trophy.

While Jason hasn’t popped the question yet, Kaitlyn is ready to get pregnant and start a family. For her, it’s not so important to get married before having children.

Earlier this month, she posted a photo of herself in front of some art with a heart that read, Single AF. Fans were confused and demanded an answer. In a live video on her Instagram Stories, Kaitlyn revealed that they were not engaged and they had not broken up. Everything was just fine between the two.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.