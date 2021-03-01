Kaitlyn Bristowe posts a ‘Single AF’ picture and fans want answers: Did she break up with Jason Tartick?

Kaitlyn Bristowe shared a post about being single and this has fans confused. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe didn’t find everlasting love on the show, but she did find happiness with someone from the franchise.

Kaitlyn is currently with Jason Tartick from Becca Kufrin’s season.

Fans were surprised but thrilled that Kaitlyn and Jason announced that they were dating. They have since moved in together and they have dogs together.

Just last year, Kaitlyn told the media that she was ready to get engaged and she wanted to start a family.

So, when she posted a photo with a big “Single AF” quote in the background, people were confused.

Kaitlyn Bristowe confuses fans with a new post on Instagram

Was this Kaitlyn’s way of saying she was now single?

The background consisted of several hearts, one of which read, “Single AF.” The other visible heart read, “Let’s go girls.”

The photo caused fans to reach out to Kaitlyn, who posted in the photo with her dogs. She went on her Instagram Stories, revealing she wasn’t trying to send a signal to her fans.

“So I posted a picture and in the background it said ‘Single AF’ and I didn’t even notice,” she explained in her Instagram Stories.

She added that people thought she was both single and engaged, because one of the hearts supposedly reads, “Engaged AF.”

In her video, Kaitlyn asked Jason if they are engaged and he responded with a no. When asked if they were breaking up, he also said no.

Kaitlyn Bristowe is planning on starting a new life with Jason Tartick

It was back in the fall that Kaitlyn started telling the media that she was planning her future with Jason. She already knew that she wanted to be with him and she was ready to have their children.

Prior to going on Dancing With The Stars, Kaitlyn talked about how she was ready to get pregnant. She joked about poking holes in his condoms to get pregnant and start a family with him. Kaitlyn recently won Dancing With The Stars, but she hasn’t shared any plans for a wedding or a baby.

Jason has previously revealed that he wants to get married before having a baby, but since he hasn’t popped the question yet, it’s only a matter of time before fans learn who will get their way.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.