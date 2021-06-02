Avery Mills and Omar Albakour make it to the White House – 90 Day Fiance fans cheer him on after he makes it to US

Avery and Omar visit the White House. Pic credit: @o.m.a.ver.y/Instagram.

90 Day Fiance fans have cheered on Avery Mills and Omar Albakour as the pair celebrated their first Memorial Day as a married couple in the United States.

The pair took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone, where they then received countless comments praising the two.

Avery Mills and Omar Albakour celebrate Memorial Day

As the couple noted on their joint account, they had a great time during their trip to the capital while also wishing followers a happy Memorial Day. The post also included a picture of them at the White House, posing behind a podium.

In the comments, fans joked that Omar should run for president while also congratulating him on making it to America. Others hoped that the two had enjoyed their Memorial Day weekend, alongside their trip to Washington, D.C.

For the majority of their relationship, Omar and Avery have lived apart. They became engaged before ever meeting in person and like many 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples, they met on camera for the first time.

The Syria-bord Omar and American Avery had briefly been living in Dubai before immigrating to the United States. For much of their initial relationship, though, the two were unable to meet; that was primarily because of a U.S. travel ban affecting Omar.

After several attempts, Omar was then able to pass his visa interview. Since then, the couple has been settling into their new home in New Jersey.

Omar Albakour becomes a dentist

That isn’t the only recent news about Avery Mills and Omar Albakour, however. The Syrian recently announced that he had passed a major milestone on his way to becoming a dentist in the US. As the pair announced, Omar had passed his Integrated National Board Dental Examination.

That means that there are relatively few hurdles between him and becoming a licensed dentist in the United States. As Avery and Omar noted:

“Now that he passed he only needs to do about 2 years of college (that’s normal protocol) and he will be a general Dentist in the USA.”

Avery Mills and Omar Albakour first appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season three. They quickly won over long-time viewers of the show thanks to their unwavering commitment to each other.

Not only was Avery open to marrying someone from a different country, but she also converted to Islam for Omar. Over the following years, they are still fan favorites, despite making relatively few 90 Day Fiance-related appearances and no longer appearing on the show.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.