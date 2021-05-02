Omar Albakour set to become a dentist in America — Avery Mills gives update about huge milestone

Avery Mills and Omar Albakour share some exciting news about his career aspirations of becoming a Dentist in America. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Avery Mills shared some fantastic news about her husband, Omar Albakour’s career advancement in a recent Instagram post.

The couple, who were first introduced to 90 Day Fiance fans in Season 3 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, quickly became fan favorites for their level of commitment to one another.

And it wasn’t an easy journey for the couple either. Avery, born in Columbus, Ohio, had converted to Islam, much to the dismay of her family. So, when she met Omar on a Muslim dating app, it had her family very concerned. Not only had Avery converted to a new religion, but she was looking at marrying a man in a completely different country.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

At the time, Omar was living in Syria and going to dental school.

Thankfully, Avery’s mother, Teri, was open minded enough to travel with Avery to Lebanon the first time she met Omar.

Despite all of their obstacles, Avery and Omar ended up tying the knot and began planning for their futures. Their plans included applying for a spousal visa for Omar to come to America and continue his studies.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

The couple hasn’t moved to America as of yet, though Omar’s visa has been approved. They’re currently living in Dubai, and Omar recently received some really encouraging news about his future as a dentist.

Omar Albakour set to become a dentist in America

Taking to Instagram, Avery shared some exciting news about Omar’s dental studies.

The two pictures uploaded by Avery, a smiling picture of Omar and a snapshot of his test results, included the caption, “Guess who passed the INBDE [Integrated National Board Dental Examination] for Dentistry for the USA.”

“Now that he passed he only needs to do about 2 years of college (that’s normal protocol) and he will be a general Dentist in the USA,” The caption concluded.

Fans share in Avery and Omar’s good news

Avery and Omar’s fans and followers flooded the comment section with messages of support and congratulations.

One fan wrote, “That’s fantastic. We need good dentists everywhere. Congrats. That’s a major winner coming from outside America. Job well done [three clapping hands and three red heart emojis].”

Pic credit: @o.m.a.ver.y/Instagram

Another stopped by to comment, “Wishing you guys nothing but the best. You have been my favorite couple of all time. The way you two look at each other is pure love. Many blessings.”

Pic credit: @o.m.a.ver.y/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Biniyam Shibre also left some love for the couple, “Congrats [clapping hand emojis].”

Pic credit: @o.m.a.ver.y/Instagram

Hopefully, Omar and Avery will continue to keep fans updated as they continue to hit significant milestones in their lives.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.