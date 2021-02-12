90 Day Fiance: Avery Mills and Omar Albakour hit new milestone in marriage

90 Day Fiance stars Avery Mills and Omar Albakour celebrate their second wedding anniversary. Pic credit: @o.m.a.ver.y/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fan favorites Avery Mills and Omar Albakour are still going strong two years after tying the knot. The TLC couple, who is currently living in Dubai, continues to enjoy a smooth-sailing marriage, proving their doubters wrong.

90 Day Fiance: Avery Mills and Omar Albakour celebrate wedding anniversary

Avery Mills and Omar Albakour just hit a major milestone in their marriage. The 90 Day Fiance couple was over the moon as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Avery commemorated the big day with a sweet post dedicated to Omar. The reality star shared a recent photo of herself with her husband somewhere in the UAE.

The couple followed safety protocols as they donned a black face mask while posing in front of a magnificent mosque.

The 90 Day Fiance alum also shared a throwback photo of herself and Omar taken on their wedding day. Avery couldn’t help but gush at her husband and their fairytale-like love story.

“Happy 2 year marriage anniversary honey,” Avery captioned the post. “My favorite love story is ours.”

Omar and Avery’s happy married life in Dubai

It’s clear that Avery Mills and Omar Albakour are happy and content with their married life in Dubai. Recently, the 90 Day Fiance couple opened up about what it’s like to finally live together after a long-distance setup.

The couple is learning new things about each other now that they’re living under the same roof. Omar, in particular, appreciates how smart, loving, and respectful his wife is. On the other hand, Avery loves how her husband is patient, nurturing, smart, and an overall good person.

It also looks like the 90 Day Fiance stars have the full blessings of their families. Omar said his parents approve of Avery and that his whole family “literally loves her.”

Meanwhile, Avery’s mom, Teri Watkins, is more welcoming and supportive of her marriage with Omar. She’s now more open about her daughter’s religious beliefs as well.

90 Day Fiance: A look back at Avery and Omar’s journey

Omar Albakour and Avery Mills have definitely come a long way ever since their debut on 90 Day Fiance. The couple first met on a Muslim dating app and instantly hit it off.

After a few months of dating online, Omar and Avery got engaged. The couple didn’t waste time and proceeded to get married in Beirut, Lebanon.

Despite being married, the 90 Day Fiance couple had to live separately due to a travel ban imposed on several Middle Eastern countries. This includes Omar’s home country, Syria.

The couple has been working on obtaining a spousal visa so they can start a life in America. However, due to the pandemic, things were put on hold.

But the 90 Day Fiance couple didn’t give up. Avery and Omar decided it’s best to relocate to Dubai, UAE, where they can freely live together as a married couple.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.