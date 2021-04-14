90 Day Fiance: Avery Mills enjoys New York with Omar Albakour and his relatives

Avery Mills with her husband, Omar Albakour. Pic credit: @o.m.a.ver.y/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Avery Mills and her husband, Omar Albakour continue to enjoy married life in America. The TLC couple recently relocated in the country after living briefly in Dubai.

Omar managed to pass his U.S. visa interview last month after multiple attempts. Now, the fan-favorite couple is slowly but surely settling in their new home, and fans love it.

90 Day Fiance: Avery Mills and Omar Albakour adjusting well in America

Omar Albakour and his wife, Avery Mills, seem to be adjusting well to their new life in the U.S. The 90 Day Fiance couple, who used to be in a long-distance marriage, is now living together in New Jersey.

Their move to New Jersey seems to be an easy choice as some of Omar’s family members are living there too. By the looks of it, Avery and Omar are determined to stay in their residence for a long time.

Recently, the 90 Day Fiance couple just got their own apartment and even decorated it with an Islam touch. Avery and Omar have reunited with their families after not being able to see them for a long time.

Avery and Omar have their fair share of ups and downs, as seen on the show. The couple was forced to live continents apart due to the strict travel ban. But now, they’re inseparable in America, both dreaming of a brighter future together.

Avery and Omar enjoy New York

Meanwhile, Avery Mills spent a fun day out with Omar Albakour and his two nieces. The 90 Day Fiance couple visited New York just in time for Ramadan.

Avery excitedly toured Omar and his nieces in The Big Apple, which they documented on their YouTube channel. The group tried different things while in the city, including some delicious food, and watched some street entertainers.

It’s clear that the 90 Day Fiance celebs had a blast during their brief stay in NYC. It wouldn’t be surprising to see them go back for more fun bonding moments together.

90 Day Fiance couple reveals plans for the future

Avery Mills also revealed her and Omar Albakour’s plans for the future. The 90 Day Fiance star said her husband is currently looking for a dental school to finish his studies.

Avery added that Omar is considering opening his own dental clinic once he gets his degree. The reality star also revealed that she’s currently studying healthcare administration.

Apparently, she hopes to help her husband in his future clinic. Avery said she wants to work with Omar, given the chance. However, the couple has yet to pick an ideal location for their dental clinic.

For now, 90 Day Fiance fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for this lovely couple.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.