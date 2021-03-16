90 Day Fiance: Omar Albakkour finally gets his visa – Will visit America with Avery Mills soon

90 Day Fiance star Avery Mills with her husband Omar Albakkour. Pic credit: @o.m.a.ver.y/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Omar Albakkour finally obtained his U.S. visa and his wife, Avery Mills, couldn’t contain her happiness. The fan-favorite couple has been trying to get their papers approved ever since they tied the knot two years ago.

The young couple is one of the many cast members who had a hard time getting a visa. In fact, it was so challenging for them that they opted to just relocate to Dubai just so they can be together. But now, things are looking up for Avery and Omar, sparking hopes of a happy life in America soon.

90 Day Fiance: Omar Albakkour’s visa finally approved

The long wait is over for Omar Albakkour as his U.S. visa has been finally approved. The 90 Day Fiance star can now travel to America with his wife, Avery Mills, which has been a long time coming for them.

Avery and Omar shared the good news on social media and fans couldn’t help but be happy for them. In a YouTube video, Avery documented Omar’s interview day. The Syrian native appeared nervous yet excited for the big day, especially since he has been preparing for weeks.

Omar has been trying to apply for a visa ever since he and Avery got married a couple of years ago. But due to the strict travel ban, it was almost impossible for him to get an approval.

With President Biden reversing the “Muslim ban,” the couple, along with many other applicants from seven Muslim-majority countries, now have a chance to get to America.

Avery Mills jumps for joy

As Omar Albakkour does his visa interview, his wife, Avery Mills, patiently waited at their friend’s house somewhere in Dubai. The 90 Day Fiance celeb couldn’t hide her excitement and anxiousness as she awaits the results of her husband’s interview.

Obtaining a U.S. visa would definitely mean a lot for the couple, who endured living thousands of miles apart for most of their two-year marriage. They even ended up moving to Dubai just so they can live together.

As soon as Omar revealed he finally got his visa, Avery literally jumped for joy and gave him a big hug. The 90 Day Fiance star even handed her husband small American flags to mark the special event.

To complete the celebration, Avery even asked Alexa to play “Congratulations.” It was definitely a moment to remember for the adorable couple.

90 Day Fiance: Avery plans U.S. visit with Omar

Meanwhile, Avery Mills already has a vision of what she and Omar Albakkour would do once he gets his visa. The 90 Day Fiance celeb excitedly revealed their plans to travel to America as soon as possible.

Avery is looking forward to Omar meeting her whole family for the first time. She’s also excited for her husband to see his family, particularly his brother, whom he considers his best friend. Apparently, Omar has family living in the U.S. for 10 years now.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.