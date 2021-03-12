Audrey Roloff of LPBW shares series of professional pics– See which famous actor she quoted

Audrey Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Audrey Roloff of Little People Big World shared professional photos of her and husband Jeremy Roloff on Instagram.

The photos, taken by professional photographer Monique Serra, featured the couple outdoors in several different poses. They appear to be on a rocky hill overlooking the water at sunset in the gorgeous photos.

Audrey used a quote from actor and martial artist Bruce Lee to caption the post, saying, “Love is like a friendship caught on fire. In the beginning a flame, very pretty, often hot and fierce, but still only light and flickering.”

“‘As love grows older, our hearts mature and our love becomes as coals, deep-burning and unquenchable.’ One of my favorite quotes about love by Bruce Lee,” she concluded.

Audrey and Jeremy wedding was featured on LPBW

Audrey and her husband Jeremy Roloff have been married since 2014 and have two children together, daughter Ember and son Bode. The couple talked about choosing their daughter’s unique name.

Audrey wrote, “Our Ember girl is 2 MONTHS OLD today and she’s already growing into her name. The dictionary defines EMBER as ‘a small live piece of coal wood etc. in a dying fire.’ The remains of a fire.”

“A glowing fragment from fire,” Roloff wrote, explaining what her daughter’s name really means to the growing family. “They are the fiercest remains of a fire and radiate a substantial amount of heat long after the fire has been extinguished, [They] offer REVIVAL. When a fire is dying the embers can bring it back to life!”

As for son Bode’s name meaning, Audrey wrote, “Bode’s name means messenger. We pray for our Bode to be a messenger of the Gospel. That his life would be a message of hope, truth, and love to many.”

“His name is a nod to my maiden name ‘Botti’ pronounced “bo-tee,” as a way to honor my side of the family,” she explained. His middle name ‘James’ is a family name on the Roloff side. Jeremy, his dad, his grandpa and his great grandpa all have the middle name, James.”

Audrey’s website offers advice on marriage, pregnancy, fashion, and fitness

Audrey and Jeremy wed at Roloff Farms in front of 300 guests. Audrey, who friends and family call “Auj,” has her own website where she promotes her blog, and advice on marriage and relationships, pregnancy, faith, fashion and beauty, fitness and running, travel, and more.

She and husband Jeremy also run a shared website and a podcast together where they give marriage and relationship advice. The couple stopped filming on Little People Big World citing family and business obligations.

Fans of the show are anxiously awaiting official word about when the series is returning to the air later this year.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.