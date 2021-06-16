Asuelu and Kalani’s sex life is the storyline 90 Day Fiance fans didn’t want

Kalani and Asuelu have been bombarding 90 Day Fiance fans with information about their sex life and fans do not like that storyline Pic credit: TLC

One of the main storylines for Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is about their sex life, and fans are not loving it.

Last week Asuelu said some pretty graphic things that painted pictures in fan’s heads that they really didn’t want to imagine.

Kalani and Asuelu are trying to save their marriage and their lack of a good sex life has been something that keeps getting brought up this season.

Fans are put off by the details that Asuelu shares and many question why and how Kalani is attracted to him and still with him.

90 Day Fiance critics don’t want to hear about Kalani and Asuelu’s sex life anymore

90 Day Fiance viewers took to Twitter to give their opinions on Kalani and Asuelu’s storyline about their sex life.

One of the top tweets on the subject was a picture of someone covering their ears with the caption, “WE ARE ALL unwilling passengers on this sex journey with Kalani and Asuelu.”

The comment got more than 1000 likes and 60 comments.

WE ARE ALL unwilling passengers on this sex journey with Kalani and Asuelu.#90DayFiance#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/JLcVL16bFR — Violate Brown (@BrownViolate) June 14, 2021

Another tweet tried to capture the expression on viewer’s faces while they watched Kalani and Asuelu talk about sex and go to a sex store.

Kalani and Asuelu started a rap during their drive to the sex shop that went, “Sex shop & no babies” that made viewers cringe.

Kalani and Asuelu have other things going on this season besides sex

Aside from their sex life, Kalani and Asuelu have a lot of other things to work on this season.

They expressed their desire to have their own space and buy a house, an idea that Kalani’s sister Kolini does not like because she thinks Asuelu is still going to act immature and irresponsible.

Kalani felt so bad about her relationship with Asuelu that she sought advice from a lawyer. While Kalani wants to keep divorce as an option if their relationship and communication don’t improve, Kalani’s dad Low is totally against it and tried to talk her out of it.

The ongoing tension between Kalani and Asuelu’s family over money will be brought up again as it looks like the family will come together around Christmas.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.