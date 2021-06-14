90 Day Fiance fans are losing it over the way Asuelu talks about intimacy

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans had opinions about the way Asuelu described intimacy on the latest episode. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Asuelu and Kalani went on a romantic getaway where they planned on having a lot of sex and even bought toys to spice things up. 90 Day Fiance viewers were caught off guard, however, by Asuelu’s strange description of sex and intimacy.

This wasn’t the first time viewers heard Asuelu talk about something sexual, but this time was different because of his terminology and how long he was talking about it.

When describing having sex after taking a shot, Asuelu said, “To get drunk makes your donuts long, sausage harder, so you can do in, do out.

He went on to talk about the whip they brought along when he said, “We just have some whip sex right here like boom. Boom boom. Boom Chicka boom boom” while motioning with his hands.

Viewers had a lot to say about Asuelu’s description of sex

The 90 Day fan account who reposted the scene, @90dayharvestusd, captioned the video, “Thanks for ruining donuts for me, Asuelu.”

The 90 Day Fiance fans and followers that saw this post thought Asuelu’s description and word choice were very cringy and had a lot to say about it.

A few people were confused about how Kalani is attracted to Asuelu acting, “like a little boy.”

Others made the point that, “TLC could’ve cut this segment out, we would’ve been okay without it.”

Critics of Asuelu made comments about the over-the-top description Asuelu gave about sex. Pic credit: @90dayfianceusd/Instagram

Kalani have Asuelu have bigger problems then their sex life

Kalani and Asuelu’s marriage has been on the brink of divorce for quite some time because of their bad communication and Asuelu’s difficult personality.

They also have the added stress of Asuelu’s family breathing down their necks about wanting them to send more money. Later this season Kalani and her sister Kolini will face off with Asuelu’s mom and sister in what looks like a heated argument.

Kalani and Asuelu have been talking about buying a house together in the hopes that having their own space will bring them together. Still, Kolini thinks that getting a house will make it so Asuelu won’t have to be held accountable as much.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.